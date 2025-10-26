Napoli beat Inter Milan 3-1 in Saturday's Serie A blockbuster, but the win comes at a cost for Kevin De Bruyne, who suffers a bizarre injury while in the process of scoring a penalty.

The Manchester City legend started his 10th game of the season on Saturday evening at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, where Antonio Conte's side set out to right the wrongs of their 6-2 Champions League loss to PSV Eindhoven.

The reigning Serie A champions were awarded a penalty towards the end of the first half, as Giovanni Di Lorenzo was felled by a combination of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Francesco Acerbi inside the area.

Referee Maurizio Mariani initially waved away the appeals before pointing to the spot several seconds later, and De Bruyne beat Inter shot-stopper Yann Sommer with a clinical spot kick into the bottom right-hand corner.

The Belgium international's successful penalty marked his fourth goal of the Serie A season, but he then immediately pulled up with a hamstring problem, turning his teammates' celebrations into faces of concern.

Kevin De Bruyne suffers hamstring injury while scoring penalty for Napoli



Kevin De Bruyne pulled a muscle in the process of putting Napoli ahead against Inter ? pic.twitter.com/SKnGHnsXHN

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 25, 2025

De Bruyne soon had to be helped off the field with the assistance of Napoli medical staff, joining the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Rasmus Hojlund, Stanislav Lobotka, Amir Rrahmani and Alex Meret on the sidelines.

Conte did not provide a firm update on De Bruyne's condition at full time, but the ex-Chelsea boss did lament a potential 'curse' inflicted upon his side following their latest high-profile fitness blow.

"To have won this game, with all the difficulties that we had, missing players like Lobotka, Rrahmani, Meret and Hojlund, then losing De Bruyne, with Lukaku out since pre-season," Conte told DAZN.

"Perhaps someone has cursed us, but we keep going anyway. Inter came here today aiming to on a sporting level, "kill" us, as they were in great shape.

"If you understand that moment of the campaign, you have to kill your opponent, but we had no intention of dying. In among all those problems, we put in a great performance."

Scott McTominay scores stunning volley after Kevin De Bruyne injury



STUNNING from Scott McTominay! ? What a finish from the Scot ? pic.twitter.com/Uy7honw6aC

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 25, 2025

De Bruyne's blow did not prove fatal to Napoli's chances of victory on Saturday evening, thanks in no small part to 2025 Ballon d'Or nominee Scott McTominay.

The ex-Manchester United midfielder doubled the Partenopei's lead in tremendous fashion in the 54th minute, running onto Leonardo Spinazzola's long pass over the top and letting the ball bounce twice before sending a brilliant volley into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Hakan Calhanoglu then reduced the deficit from the penalty spot for Inter Milan, but one-time Fulham man Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa restored Napoli's two-goal advantage just seven minutes later with a wonderful solo goal.

Napoli now sit one point clear of AC Milan at the top of the Serie A table and return to action on Tuesday night with a trip to Lecce.

