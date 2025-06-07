Preview: Morocco vs Benin - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Monday's International Friendlies clash between Morocco and Benin, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Morocco are set to host Benin at the Fez Stadium on Monday in their second international friendly of this window.

The Atlas Lions are coming off a 2-0 victory against North African rivals Tunisia, , and will be eager to extend their impressive unbeaten run.

Match preview

Currently the highest-ranked team in Africa, Morocco have lived up to that billing in recent months, with Walid Regragui’s side producing dominant displays against all opponents they have faced.

Champions League winner Achraf Hakimi and forward Ayoub El Kaabi were both on target late on against Tunisia, extending the Atlas Lions’ unbeaten streak to 13 matches in all competitions, a run that features 12 victories and only one draw.

Having now won 11 consecutive matches, Morocco have firmly established themselves as one of the favourites to lift the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil later this year.

Monday’s clash presents a different kind of test, as they come up against a Benin side that famously eliminated them on penalties in the round of 16 at the 2019 AFCON, although Morocco have won the remaining five meetings between the two nations.

While most national sides are making full use of this international window, Benin have opted to play just one match, with this fixture providing Gernot Rohr’s team a valuable opportunity to regain form and belief ahead of their return to competitive action in the coming months.

The Cheetahs are currently without a win in their last seven outings across all competitions, drawing four and losing three, a poor run which has left them five points adrift of World Cup qualifying group leaders South Africa.

Since taking charge in February 2023, Rohr has managed 22 matches at the helm, winning five, drawing nine, and losing eight, giving him a modest win rate of 22.73%.

Monday’s encounter presents the former Nigeria boss with a chance to register a statement performance against the continent’s most in-form side, though tightening a back line that has conceded 10 goals in their last seven matches will be essential if they are to avoid another setback.

Morocco International Friendlies form:

Morocco form (all competitions):

Benin International Friendlies form:









Benin form (all competitions):

Team News

Morocco will once again be without Real Madrid playmaker Brahim Diaz, who remains sidelined through injury, while Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli is also unavailable.

After making an impact off the bench against Tunisia, El Kaabi is likely to lead the line from the start in this fixture.

Gernot Rohr initially named a 30-man provisional squad for Benin’s training camp, but that number has since been reduced to 24, with six players, including Ligue Pro top scorer Moussa Maye Yarou, dropping out.

The final group features several seasoned internationals, with Augsburg striker Steve Mounie expected to spearhead the Cheetahs' attack.

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bounou; Hakimi, Yamiq, Masina, Belammari; Amrabat; Seghir, Ounahi, El Khannouss, Saibari; El Kaabi

Benin possible starting lineup:

Dandjinou; Kiki, Roche, Tijani, Ouorou; D'Almeida, Imourane; Tosin, Dossou, Olaitan; Mounie

We say: Morocco 3-1 Benin

Morocco’s red-hot form and home advantage, quality and momentum makes the Atlas Lions clear favourites against a Benin side struggling for results and confidence at the moment.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Joshua Cole Written by

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Morocco win with a probability of 75.81%. A draw has a probability of 16.1% and a win for Benin has a probability of 8.09%. The most likely scoreline for a Morocco win is 2-0 with a probability of 14.4%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 1-0 (12.46%) and 3-0 (11.1%). The likeliest drawn scoreline is 1-1 (7.59%), while for a Benin win it is 0-1 (3.28%).

Previews by email