Marseille vs. Liverpool: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Champions League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 19 Jan 2026 04:57 , Last updated: 19 Jan 2026 06:38

Turning to the Champions League for respite, Premier League champions Liverpool will travel to face Ligue 1 giants Marseille at the Stade Velodrome on Wednesday.

Roberto De Zerbi's OM are looking for a third straight win in Europe, while Arne Slot's Reds are eyeing a spot in the top eight this week.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Wednesday's Champions League clash between Marseille and Liverpool.

What time does Marseille vs. Liverpool kick off?

This match will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday, January 21 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Marseille vs. Liverpool being played?

The Reds will head to the 67,394-capacity Stade Velodrome, the famous ground that has been home to Marseille since 1937.

How to watch Marseille vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

This clash will be broadcast live on the TNT Sports 1 TV channel in the UK.

Streaming

Fans can also stream this game live via Discovery+ if they have subscribed to the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available via the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Key match events will be posted to the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account.

Highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel later in the night.

What is at stake in Marseille vs. Liverpool?

Marseille head into this game 16th in the table with nine points from their six Champions League matches so far, a return that has left them three short of the top eight.

Hoping to close the gap on Wednesday, OM will sense an opportunity to earn a rare victory against Liverpool, who have only won one of their last five games across all competitions.

The Reds also find themselves outside of the automatic round of 16 spots, though they are level with eighth-placed Atletico Madrid, seventh-placed Real Madrid and sixth-placed Inter Milan on 12 points.

With their chances of retaining the Premier League title all but gone, Slot's side will be desperate to make a serious push for the Champions League, and finishing in the top eight would be a good first step towards that goal.