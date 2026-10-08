Preview: Mansfield Town vs Bromley - prediction, team news, lineups

Mansfield Town will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Bromley to the One Call Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides sit in the bottom half of the League One table, with Mansfield 17th and Bromley 19th after seven matches.

Match preview

Mansfield have endured a frustrating opening to the League One campaign, collecting just eight points from their first seven matches.

Nigel Clough's side have picked up two wins, two draws and three defeats so far, with their last league outing a 2-2 draw away to Burton Albion.

The Stags have not played a league fixture since September 19 due to the international break, but they were beaten 2-0 by Port Vale in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

Mansfield are without a win in their last five matches across all competitions and will be desperate to find some form against Bromley.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Bromley also have eight points from seven league matches, but are two places below Mansfield due to a worse goal difference.

Andy Woodman's side did beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 in their last league match, ending a run of five league games without a win.

However, they have failed to build on that result, suffering consecutive defeats in the EFL Trophy to Brentford's Under-21s and Crawley Town.

Victor Adeboyejo has enjoyed a strong start, bagging four goals in seven league games, but their defensive record is a major concern.

No club has conceded more goals than the 18 Bromley have shipped and they have not kept a clean sheet since their first league match.

Mansfield Town League One form:

L W

L L

D

D



Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

W

L L

D

D

L

Bromley League One form:

D

L L

L

D

W

Bromley form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Mansfield will be without Lucas Akins and Baily Cargill due to injury, while David McGoldrick, Louis Reed and Ryan Sweeney are all doubts.

Rhys Oates and Michael Smith are expected to lead the line, while Elliott Hewitt, Deji Oshilaja and Ryan Sweeney are set to line up in defence.

Adeboyojo is set to start up front for Bromley, with support out wide from Mickel Miller and Mitch Pinnock.

George Saville is expected to be joined in midfield by Kamil Conteh and Ben Thompson.

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Hewitt, Oshilaja, Sweeney; Moriah-Welsh, Hendry, Russell, Thompson, McLaughlin; Oates, Smith

Bromley possible starting lineup:

Mason; Ifill, Grant, Sowunmi, Mendy; Conteh, Saville, Thompson; Miller, Adeboyejo, Pinnock

We say: Mansfield Town 1-1 Bromley

Both sides have struggled so far this season and we are expecting a close, hard-fought game on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.