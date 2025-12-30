Preview: Mansfield Town vs Bradford City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 30 Dec 2025 17:27

Mansfield Town will be looking to pick up a third consecutive League One victory for the first time since August when they welcome high-flying Bradford City to the One Call Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts currently sit 11th in the league, just eight points off the playoffs and three points above the relegation zone, while the visitors are third and only four points behind top-of-the-table Cardiff City.

Match preview

Mansfield have found some real form over the festive period, picking up back-to-back wins over Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers after a run of six league games without a victory.

Rhys Oates scored the only goal of the game in the 1-0 win over Bolton on Monday, with the striker earning redemption after he was sent off early in the reverse fixture which Mansfield lost 1-0.

The Stags's victory ended Bolton's 17-match unbeaten run and manager Nigel Clough was delighted with his side's performance, suggesting the club has never had "two better results over Christmas".

Mansfield were in the relegation zone before their Boxing Day trip to Barnsley, but they could now make a push for the playoffs if they can continue their good form in 2026.

However, they are facing a stiff test on New Year's Day when they take on a Bradford side that have only suffered three league defeats all season.

The Bantams have won five of their last six league games, including a 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic on Boxing Day and a 1-0 win over bottom-of-the-league Port Vale three days later, and manager Graham Alexander is hopeful his side can continue their unlikely promotion bid in 2026.

Bradford were only promoted from League Two last season and are now targeting a return to the second tier for the first time since 2004, with second-placed Lincoln City only one point above them having played an extra game.

Lincoln are set to face an in-form Huddersfield Town side, who have won their last three games in dominant fashion, on Thursday and that means Bradford have a real chance of moving into the automatic promotion spots.

Mansfield Town League One form:

LLDLWW

Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

DLDLWW

Bradford City League One form:

WWWLWW

Bradford City form (all competitions):

LWWLWW

Team News

Mansfield will be without Elliott Hewitt after he was forced off early against Bolton with an injury and Louis Reed is expected to replace him.

Oates will once again lead the line after finding the back of the net on Monday, while top scorer Will Evans could come into the side for Max Dickov.

Bradford defender Aden Baldwin is set to miss the game after he picked up an injury in the warm-up ahead of the win over Port Vale, meaning Joe Wright, Curtis Tilt and Ciaran Kelly will continue at the back.

Joint-top scorer Bobby Pointon also missed the Port Vale win after suffering a foot injury on Boxing Day and he is also expected to miss the Mansfield game, with Tyreik Wright set to keep his place alongside Antoni Sarcevic.

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Oshilaja, Sweeney, Cargill; Reed, Moriah-Welsh, Lewis, Blake-Tracy; McAdam, Evans; Oates

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Wright, Tilt, Kelly; Halliday, Metcalfe, Power, Touray; Sarcevic, Wright, Humphrys

We say: Mansfield Town 1-2 Bradford City

Although Mansfield have found some form in recent games, Bradford have been a real force this season and we are backing them to pick up another important victory.

