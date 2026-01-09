Preview: Sheffield United vs Mansfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 09 Jan 2026 12:25

Aiming to continue their FA Cup run to the fourth round, Mansfield Town will travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United on Sunday.

Nigel Clough, who led the hosts to the semi-finals as a League One outfit in 2014, has seen his Stags side get past Harrogate Town and Accrington Stanley so far this term.

Match preview

Sheffield United will make their first FA Cup appearance of the season on Sunday against Nigel Clough, who oversaw them reaching Wembley as a third-tier outfit in the 2013-14 campaign.

Before fourth and third-round exits in the last two terms, the Blades repeated a run to the semi-finals in the 2023-24 campaign, eventually being denied by Manchester City.

Now heading back into the competition after last year's exit to Cardiff City, Chris Wilder's men have experienced a mixed first half to their Championship campaign, having sat in the bottom three after earning just 10 points from their first 15 games.

The South Yorkshire outfit have since been the division's form side to climb to 16th spot, though, winning seven and losing two of their last 10 matches, most recently following up a 2-1 away triumph over Stoke City by beating Leicester City 3-1 on New Year's Day with Japhet Tanganga, Tom Cannon and Callum O'Hare on the scoresheet.

Sheffield United will now return to action after last weekend's postponement, aiming to continue their winning run and book an FA Cup fourth-round place.

Their visitors, meanwhile, head to Bramall Lane hoping to continue their own upturn in form and FA Cup run under Clough.

Mansfield Town began their latest cup bid in the first round and beat fourth-tier Harrogate Town, before scraping past Accrington Stanley in the previous round, winning a penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw in 120 minutes with Will Evans and Kyle McAdam on the scoresheet.

The Stags come into their toughest test yet as one of League One's form teams, having climbed up to 11th spot in England's third tier with three straight wins over the festive period.

Following away wins over Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers to round off 2025, Clough's men kicked off the new year at home to high-flying Bradford City and dished out a 3-0 beating thanks to Rhys Oates's brace and Lucas Akins's goal.

Having also not played since New Year's Day after a weekend postponement, Mansfield Town will now bid to get past the third round following last year's exit, with a major scalp at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United form (all competitions):

DLWLWW

Mansfield Town FA Cup form:

WW

Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

LDLWWW

Team News

Sheffield United are set to remain without Ben Mee, Tom Davies and Sydie Peck due to injuries, while Ben Godfrey and Louie Barry have returned to their parent clubs.

Chris Wilder may opt to rotate his squad, affording rests for the likes of Patrick Bamford, Callum O'Hare and Jairo Riedewald.

After his loan arrival from Wolves on Thursday, Ki'Jana Hoever could earn a debut in defence, while Gustavo Hamer should come into the midfield having only featured off the bench in their last two games.

Mansfield Town are set to remain without Kyle Knoyle, Jordan Bowery, George Maris, Regan Hendry, Joe Gardner and Tyler Roberts due to ongoing injuries.

Defenders Elliott Hewitt and Kyle McAdam and attacker Will Evans are fresh concerns and may sit out for the cup tie.

The Stags have added two new loanees, though, with midfielder Jon Russell and attacker Oliver Irow arriving, and they will hope to earn debuts at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Hoever, McGuinness, Bindon, Burrows; Arblaster, Matos; Chong, Hamer, Cannon; Ings

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Akins, Oshilaja, Sweeney, Cargill, McLaughlin; Russell, Reed, Lewis; Oates, Irow

We say: Sheffield United 2-1 Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town head to Bramall Lane with momentum and will pose a tricky test, but with renewed confidence of their own and strength in depth, we can only see Sheffield United coming out on top on Sunday.

