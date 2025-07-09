Manchester United are on the lookout for Rasmus Hojlund's successor, but they will reportedly have to act quickly to meet a deadline to sign a target.

Manchester United have reportedly been informed that Fiorentina striker Moise Kean's release clause expires on July 15.

Ruben Amorim welcomed his United players to pre-season training on Monday, though the Red Devils boss was greeted with a largely unchanged squad from last term.

Matheus Cunha is the only notable addition to have been made this summer, and the lack of activity in the market has concerned fans, who believe that a new striker must be brought in to replace Rasmus Hojlund.

In 32 top-flight games last season, Hojlund only managed to score four goals, and patience has run out with the 22-year-old.

United have been linked with a move for former Everton attacker Kean, but the Manchester Evening News report that the club have until July 15 to pay his £44.8m release clause.

Would Moise Kean make sense?

Kean joined Fiorentina from Juventus in the summer of 2024, and he ended the league season with a tally of 19 goals, a figure that was only bettered by Atalanta forward Mateo Retegui (25) when compared to all Serie A players.

The 25-year-old was efficient in front of goal, with his average of six shots on target per 100 touches the highest ratio in the Italian league last term.

It should be noted that while Kean is able to dominate the penalty area, Amorim showed at Sporting Lisbon that he prefers his striker to have an impact outside of the box.

The Portuguese coach helped develop Viktor Gyokeres, and the Swede excelled during counter-attacks and could often be seen doing his best work in the channels.

If Amorim adopts a similar approach at United in 2025-26, Kean will have to adapt to different demands, and asking him to change his playstyle could be risky.

Perhaps the need for the Italian to make runs in the channels would be reduced if the Red Devils managed to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, who excels when making runs beyond the last line of defence.