Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid midfielder subject of 'fight' between three Premier League clubs

United face 'fight' for Real star in January, with Amorim keen to strengthen
Manchester United reportedly admire a Real Madrid midfielder, but they could face competition from other Premier League clubs in the winter.

Though Manchester United are reportedly interested in Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, they are said to be braced for competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

The Red Devils got back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon with a 2-0 victory against Sunderland at Old Trafford.

While the club are only in ninth place with 10 points after seven Premier League matches, the triumph has eased the immediate pressure on boss Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese manager's side have struggled to win midfield battles this term, and it is no surprise that they were linked to Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba in the summer.

Fichajes report that Amorim is keen on transforming his midfield in the January transfer market through the signing of Valverde, but they will face competition from Chelsea and Spurs, while Real are also reluctant to sell the Uruguayan.

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde on April 20, 2025

Federico Valverde in profile: What are the Real Madrid star's strengths?

Valverde has faced criticism for his performances under Xabi Alonso this term, though he has still started seven of his side's 10 games in 2025-26.

The 27-year-old is well rounded and is capable of playing in a variety of positions, including in defence and the forward line.

Valverde is among the most athletic players in the Real squad, with the midfielder having attempted 287 carries in La Liga this season, 20 more than winger Vinicius Junior.

No player attempted more passes in the league last term for Los Blancos (2,237) than the Uruguayan, and his ability with and without the ball has been crucial to many of Real's best moments in recent campaigns.

Federico Valverde for Real Madrid on July 1, 2025

Would Valverde work at Manchester United?

One of Manchester United's biggest issues in 2025-26 has been their midfield, with captain Bruno Fernandes shoehorned into a role in a double pivot.

Fernandes has predominantly played as a number 10 in his career, and at 31 years old, he has found it difficult to cope with the defensive demands of playing in a deeper position.

Valverde's ability to quickly cover ground would make him a more natural fit in the double pivot alongside either Casemiro or Manuel Ugarte, though the team would still likely need a number six to handle some aspects of buildup play.

United have typically targeted younger players under the direction of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, so it is not clear if the club's ownership would sanction a move for the Real Madrid man, even if the Spanish giants were willing to entertain a sale.

