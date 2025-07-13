An unwanted Manchester United attacker rejects the chance to sign for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr during the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho has supposedly rejected the chance to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr during the summer transfer window.

The Argentina international has almost certainly played his final game for the Red Devils following the breakdown of his relationship with head coach Ruben Amorim.

The pair's rift began with Amorim leaving Garnacho out of the starting lineup for Man United's Europa League final loss to Tottenham Hotspur, a decision that the player questioned and his brother and agent slammed.

In the wake of the high-profile snub, an enraged Amorim allegedly told the winger in front of the rest of the squad that he had better "pray" he could find a new club in the summer transfer window.

Garnacho's agents are therefore working to find him a new stomping ground before the September 1 deadline, and Al-Nassr are thought to have offered him an escape route from the Theatre of Dreams.

Garnacho 'turns down chance' to reunite with Ronaldo

Garnacho is known to be a big admirer of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, but according to The Telegraph - via Sky Sports News - he has said thanks but no thanks to Al-Nassr's proposal.

The report adds that 'initial conversations' were held over a deal to take Garnacho to the Saudi Pro League, where he would have also shared a dressing room with Sadio Mane, Aymeric Laporte and Marcelo Brozovic.

However, the 21-year-old wants to continue his career in Europe for the time being, and preferably in the Premier League, although he is not thought to have received any concrete proposals from continental clubs just yet.

Chelsea were rumoured to have been interested earlier in the window, but the Blues did not make a serious play for his signature and swerved for Jamie Bynoe-Gittens instead.

Serie A champions Napoli are now thought to be the leading contenders for the former Atletico Madrid man, who boasts a total of 26 goals and 22 assists in 144 appearances for Man United in all competitions.

Garnacho 'one of five players' granted extra time off by Man Utd

Despite his relationship with Amorim appearing irreparable, Garnacho did fly out to Asia for Man United's post-season tour, but he is yet to return to their Carrington training complex.

The attacker is supposedly one of five Man United outcasts who have been granted additional time off to explore transfers elsewhere, a list that includes three of his fellow unwanted attackers.

Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho are also on the hunt for new stomping grounds this summer, and one of the trio has apparently been the subject of an £8.6m offer from a European giant.

Meanwhile, unwanted left-back Tyrell Malacia is also spending time away from his club with a view to sealing a permanent switch elsewhere, as PSV Eindhoven opted against making his stay permanent following a loan spell in the second half of last season.