Manchester United reportedly avoided making a serious play for Gianluigi Donnarumma due to extortionate cost of a proposed deal, the value of which has now been revealed.

The Red Devils - alongside Chelsea and Manchester City - were considered the main contenders to sign the Champions League-winning goalkeeper when it became clear that his time at Paris Saint-Germain was up.

Donnarumma ended up in the blue half of the city, though, and he appropriately made his Sky Blues debut in their 3-0 Manchester derby victory over Ruben Amorim's men last weekend.

Donnarumma was a spectator for the most part as Pep Guardiola's men taught the Red Devils a footballing lesson, but the Italy international made one terrific full-stretch save to keep out a Bryan Mbeumo volley in the second half.

A few days later, Donnarumma followed up that first shut-out with another clean sheet in a 2-0 Champions League win over Napoli, and the 26-year-old will endeavour to maintain that perfect record against Arsenal on Sunday.

Man United 'simply could not afford' £130m Donnarumma package

Meanwhile, Man United settled on up-and-coming Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens over Donnarumma, who cost Man City an initial €30m (£26.2m) during the last knockings of the summer transfer window.

According to The Telegraph, Man United were offered the chance to bring Donnarumma to Old Trafford earlier in the window, but the Red Devils did not firm up their initial interest as they 'simply could not afford' to sign the goalkeeper.

As well as having to pay PSG around £30m to £35m, Donnarumma allegedly demanded a hefty wage packet of around £17.4m per season, equivalent to around £330,000 per week.

Therefore, signing Donnarumma - who would have immediately become the club's highest earner - on a five or six-year contract would have cost Man United a mammoth £130m for the duration of his stay, a figure that they were not willing to commit to.

Will Lammens make his Man United debut against Chelsea?

While Donnarumma immediately displaced James Trafford in the Sky Blues goal for last weekend's derby, Amorim kept faith with Altay Bayindir at the Etihad after Andre Onana's loan move to Trabzonspor.

It would have been harsh to blame Bayindir for any of City's goals on the day, but the Turkey international has not convinced when given a shot in between the sticks, especially from corners and other dead-ball situations.

Twenty-three-year-old Lammens is very much a future investment as well as a current one - the Belgian could potentially be Man United's number one for the next 15 years - but Amorim has insisted that he does not have an outright first choice.

However, Lammens has been predicted to make his Red Devils debut in Saturday evening's showdown with Chelsea, having now had over a week to acclimatise to his new surroundings and Amorim's training methods.