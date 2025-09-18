Man United lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Manchester United could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea.

Manchester United could be without up to four players for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea at Old Trafford.

While Lisandro Martinez is still recovering from a long-term knee injury sustained in February, Matheus Cunha (hamstring), Mason Mount (unspecified) and Diogo Dalot (muscle) are also nursing injuries and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

At a time when head coach Ruben Amorim is under pressure to turn the club’s fortunes around after suffering a disappointing 3-0 derby defeat to rivals Manchester City last weekend, the Portuguese is not expected to make too many changes to his starting lineup.

The big decision for Amorim this weekend is whether to hand deadline day goalkeeper signing Senne Lammens his Premier League debut or stick with Altay Bayindir between the sticks.

Harry Maguire will attempt to force his way into the first XI, but the centre-back may be forced to begin on the substitutes’ bench once again as Amorim seems to favour a back three of Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Luke Shaw at present.

Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu are the most likely due to operate as wing-backs, while Casemiro is set to battle with Manuel Ugarte for a start in centre-midfield alongside captain Bruno Fernandes. Kobbie Mainoo is another midfield option, but his game time has been limited under Amorim and a start is seemingly unlikely this weekend.

Bryan Mbeumo, who was involved in six goals in seven Premier League appearances against Chelsea (three goals, three assists) with former club Brentford, is expected to link up with Amad Diallo in the final third, providing support for central striker Benjamin Sesko who is likely to retain his starting spot ahead of Joshua Zirkzee.

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Amad; Sesko

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up for this contest

No Data Analysis info