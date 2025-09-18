Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Chelsea could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Manchester United.

Chelsea are set to be without six players for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Romeo Lavia and Benoit Badiashile (both unspecified) are thought to be closing in on a return to fitness, but this weekend’s game will come too soon for the pair, while Levi Colwill (knee), Liam Delap (hamstring), Dario Essugo (thigh) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended) all remain unavailable for selection.

Enzo Maresca will consider making some changes to his starting lineup following Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat at Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and one of those could see Reece James move from midfield back into his favoured right-back position, meaning Malo Gusto would make way.

Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo and Marc Cucurella could all complete the back four protecting goalkeeper Robert Sanchez between the sticks, while Enzo Fernandez could link arms with Moises Caicedo in the middle of the pitch.

Cole Palmer was fit to start and scored against Bayern in midweek, and the playmaker is likely to be deployed in the number 10 role should Fernandez drop into a deeper midfield position, allowing Pedro Neto to switch over to the right flank.

The left-wing position could therefore be taken by either Jamie Gittens or Alejandro Garnacho, the latter of whom is pushing to make his full debut against his former club Man United just weeks after leaving Old Trafford for a reported £40m on deadline day.

Few would be surprised to see Joao Pedro handed a start in the centre-forward role; no player has been involved in more Premier League goals this season than the Brazilian (five - two goals, three assists), while he has also scored three goals in his five PL meetings with Man United, which is his best record against any team in the division.

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Tosin, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro

