Man United transfer news: Marcus Rashford exit talks begin with Premier League club

With Marcus Rashford disappointing at Manchester United, a departure in 2027 looks increasingly likely. Manchester United are in talks with a Premier League club.

After a fine loan spell at Barcelona, where he scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in 49 matches, Rashford returned to Manchester United this summer. His return to his boyhood club has been far from idyllic for the England international.

Marcus Rashford on his way out of Manchester United

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With the collective performances of Manchester United disappointing, the 28-year-old is failing to stand out.

Used as a left winger, Rashford has still not made a decisive impact this season in eight matches. With his contract due to expire in June 2028, a departure is therefore expected in 2027.

It could even happen as early as January. According to Football Transfers journalist Steve Kay, Everton have already opened talks with Manchester United over a possible transfer of Rashford this winter.

Everton in talks with Manchester United over Rashford

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These are only preliminary discussions, but Everton appear genuinely interested. Currently 11th in the Premier League, they are looking to strengthen their attack after the failed transfer of Folarin Balogun on the final day of the summer window. They only have young Frenchman Thierno Barry as a centre-forward.

Although it is not Rashford’s preferred position, he can nevertheless play across the whole front line. It remains to be seen whether Everton, who have already succeeded in reviving Jack Grealish in a comparable situation, will move to sign the 78-cap England international, and in what form: a permanent transfer or a loan with an option to buy.