Man Utd transfer latest: New Big Six club joins Carlos Baleba race as 'initial enquiries' made

By Ben Knapton | 04 Jan 2026 12:57 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 12:57

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly face competition from another Big Six club to sign Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba in 2026.

The Cameroon international has struggled to hit his highest heights in 2026, but he remains one of the most sought-after engine-room enforcers in the Premier League.

Brighton chief Paul Barber recently confirmed that the Seagulls had not yet received any offers for Baleba, whom they are expected to demand north of £100m for when the summer window rolls around.

A January swoop for the former Lille midfielder will be almost impossible without an extortionate fee, but Man Utd and Spurs could go head-to-head for his services at the end of the season.

However, a third heavyweight has apparently joined the race to sign Baleba in the coming months, as CaughtOffside report that Liverpool have also taken an interest in the 22-year-old.

Liverpool join Man Utd, Spurs in Carlos Baleba race?

© Imago

The Premier League champions currently have Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo in their midfield ranks, although the latter is in his 30s and is not a long-term investment.

The same cannot be said for Stefan Bajcetic, but the youngster has endured an injury-hit couple of years and has struggled to replicate his feats from his breakthrough 2022-23 season.

The report adds that 'initial enquiries' for Baleba have already been made, and Brighton are under 'no illusions' that they will struggle to keep the 22-year-old on the books for the 2026-27 season.

Bayern Munich are also said to be in the hunt for Baleba's signature amid speculation over the future of Leon Goretzka, who has also been heavily linked with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Baleba has two and a half years left to run on his contract at the Amex Stadium, and he is four appearances away from reaching 100 games in a blue and white shirt.

Why Man Utd move makes more sense than Liverpool for Carlos Baleba

© Imago

Twelve months ago, there should have only been one winner in a Liverpool vs. Man Utd in the race for Baleba, but fast-forward to 2026, and the answer is not so straightforward.

The Reds and the Red Devils are almost neck-and-neck in the race for Champions League football, but Ruben Amorim's side may be able to offer the 2004-born midfielder the regular minutes he craves.

Casemiro is on course to leave at the end of the season, while Manuel Ugarte has flattered to deceive since joining from Paris Saint-Germain and could find himself surplus to requirements soon enough.

Uncertainty over Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes's long-term futures would only serve to benefit Baleba too, but Gravenberch and Mac Allister are immovable in the Liverpool midfield when fully fit and firing.

As a result, Baleba may make Old Trafford his number one destination if he is looking for guaranteed starts, although it will be fascinating to learn his stance when the European placements are decided in May.