Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim explains the club's decision to allow Andre Onana to leave the club on loan.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has said that all parties "understood" that "a change" was required for Andre Onana due to his struggles at Old Trafford.

Onana made the move to Man United in the summer of 2023 off the back of an excellent season for Inter Milan, playing an important role in the Italian giants reaching the 2022-23 Champions League final.

However, the Cameroon international has struggled during his time in Manchester, only keeping 24 clean sheets in 102 appearances, conceding 150 times in the process.

The 29-year-old was left out of Man United's Premier League XI in the early stages of the season, with Altay Bayindir instead being given the nod between the sticks.

Onana's only club appearance of the 2025-26 campaign has come against Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup, and he was again criticised for his part in what was a shock defeat for the Red Devils.

Onana has joined Trabzonspor on loan for the rest of the season

Man United signed Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on transfer deadline day, with the 23-year-old brought in to provide competition for Bayindir, and his arrival led to Onana's departure.

The Cameroonian completed a loan switch to Trabzonspor on Thursday, and although there is no purchase option included in the agreement, it is highly unlikely that he will play for Man United again.

Amorim said that it made sense for Onana to leave Old Trafford, with a change of scenery required in order to help him return to his top level.

"Not just us as a club but also Andre, I think we understood this needed a change. Sometimes it’s hard to point why. It’s the performance, it’s the moment, the bad luck in some moments was hard on him, was hard on us," Amorim told reporters when asked about Onana.

“Our thinking is to have a change in the goalkeepers but I wish the best for Andre Onana. He was really good on working, trying to help the players, but sometimes you can have all the quality in the world but you need to change the environment to return to your level. That was a feeling for us and for Andre.”

Man City vs. Man United: Bayindir to start the Manchester derby

Amorim also confirmed during his press conference on Friday that Bayindir would continue between the sticks for the Manchester derby despite the arrival of Lammens from Antwerp.

The expectation is that Lammens will eventually take over from Bayindir, but the Turkey international will keep the gloves for the clash with Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.