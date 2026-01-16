Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils reject 'several approaches for experienced player

By Saikat Mandal | 16 Jan 2026 19:24 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 20:25

Manchester United have reportedly rejected several approaches for experienced defender Harry Maguire in the January transfer window.

Maguire joined United in the summer of 2019 from Leicester City for a world record £80m fee for a defender, and he remains the most expensive centre-back in the game's history.

The 32-year-old has made 256 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 17 goals and registering nine assists across all competitions, and has become a fan favourite after a difficult few years.

The veteran defender has a contract at Old Trafford until the end of the season, and it remains unclear whether he will be offered a new deal.

Man Utd's transfer stance on Harry Maguire

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

A host of clubs have reportedly shown interest in signing Maguire this month, as they want to take advantage of his contract situation.

Three Serie A clubs - Inter Milan, Napoli and Fiorentina - have been linked with a move for Maguire, while AC Milan have made an enquiry over the defender's availability.

A host of Premier League clubs are also expected to join the race if he becomes a free agent in the summer, but the chances of him leaving in January are none.

According to a report from The Sun, interim head coach Michael Carrick has slammed the door shut on a potential exit for Maguire this month, and the club will reject all offers.

Sensible decision from Man Utd to keep Maguire

© Iconsport / PA Images

The former Leicester defender has struggled with injuries this season, missing 10 of United’s 21 Premier League fixtures, but Carrick will need the most experienced defender in the side during his tenure.

The Red Devils are short of options at the back and have no plans to make any major signings in the January window.

Maguire returned to the pitch for the final 15 minutes of Man Utd's defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup third round last Sunday, and he can be a potent weapon if he proves his fitness.

It is unclear whether the Red Devils will offer Maguire a new contract, but they are reportedly considering Murillo of Nottingham Forest as his ideal successor.