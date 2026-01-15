Manchester United transfer news: Premier League defender eyed as 'Harry Maguire replacement' but deal doubts emerge

By Lewis Nolan | 15 Jan 2026 22:56

Manchester United have identified Murillo of Nottingham Forest as the ideal successor to Harry Maguire, the latest report has claimed.

Interim boss Michael Carrick will hope that his reign can start with a win, when his side take on fierce rivals Manchester City on Saturday.

Carrick will need defenders like Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire to play at the top of their game if he is to claim three points in that Premier League clash.

Maguire has struggled with injury issues this season, and with the Englishman into the final six months of his contract, a departure from Old Trafford looks increasingly likely.

The Mirror claim that United are keen on Forest's Murillo as a replacement, though failure to qualify for the Champions League could damage their hopes of landing the Brazilian.

© Imago / APL

Murillo assessed: Is Nottingham Forest centre-back the right fit?

Murillo has operated on the left side of defence for Forest, either in a back four or a back three, and he would allow talented youngster Yoro to play in his favoured right-sided role.

The Forest star is an excellent ranged passer, and his ability on the ball could suit United's next permanent boss if they opt to use a possession-dominant system.

It should be noted that the 23-year-old is a flat 6ft, and he has only won 56.3% of his aerial duels in the Premier League this season.

That figure is worse than every current United centre-back, and in an era where set pieces are becoming increasingly important, Murillo's aerial weakness could be problematic.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Can Manchester United finish in the top four?

The Red Devils are in seventh place with 32 points but only trail fourth-placed Liverpool by three points, though the Merseysiders are unbeaten in 11 games and have proven much more difficult to beat.

United will also play Manchester City and Arsenal in their next two matches, and Carrick will face an uphill battle to overcome a potential points deficit of nine.

Additions in January would help boost United's chances of securing Champions league, but it is not clear if the club's hierarchy will be prepared to spend on an interim manager.

If United are to finish in the top four, then they will likely have to rely on their rivals dropping numerous points between now and the end of the season.