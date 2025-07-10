Man Utd could 'battle' Tottenham to sign £50m PL attacker

Manchester United reportedly switch their attention towards signing Bryan Mbeumo's Brentford teammate, who is valued at £50m.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Brentford forward Yoane Wissa in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo and have had two bids rejected already, with the latest offer worth more than £60m including add-ons.

Ruben Amorim wants to bolster the attacking areas, with the club likely to offload Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho permanently this summer.

While there is plenty of time for Man Utd to strike a deal for Mbeumo, the latest report from Caught Offside suggests that the 20-time Premier League champions are also interested in signing his club teammate.

Premier League rivals Newcastle United are also in the race to sign the 28-year-old forward, but doubts remain whether the Magpies will be looking to add another player in the attacking department after reaching an agreement for Anthony Elanga.

Man Utd set to face strong competition from Tottenham

Spurs were initially keen on Mbeumo as Thomas Frank wanted to reunite with him at his new club, but the 25-year-old made it clear that he does not want to play elsewhere apart from Man Utd.

Despite reaching an agreement with West Ham for Mohammed Kudus, the north London club are still looking to add more quality players in their attacking ranks, and have earmarked Wissa as a potential option.

Brentford are aware of Spurs' interest in the DR Congo international, who is open to a move across the capital.

There is concrete interest from both Spurs and Man Utd in Wissa, who scored 20 goals last season. Brentford are reluctant to sell him, but an offer in the region of £50m could change their transfer stance.

Tottenham have edge over Man Utd in Wissa chase

It is hard to think that the Bees would sell both Mbeumo and Wissa in the same transfer window, and that too, to the same club.

Spurs could look to offload Richarlison, who has struggled badly with injuries in recent years. The Brazil international has failed to recapture the form he showed at Everton, and his exit from the north London club looks likely.

Thus, there could be room for a new addition at Tottenham this summer. Moreover, Spurs can lure him with the offer of Champions League football, which Wissa might struggle to turn down straightaway.