PL player 'open to move' to Tottenham after Kudus deal

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly explore a move for a Brentford attacker who is 'keen' to join the Lilywhites this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to sign Brentford forward Yoane Wissa in the summer transfer window.

Despite finishing 17th in the 2024-25 Premier League campaign, Spurs will participate in the Champions League, having won the Europa League last season by beating Manchester United.

Thomas Frank, the new Tottenham boss, wants to add depth and quality in the attacking areas, and Spurs have already reached an agreement to sign West Ham United winger Mohammed Kudus.

According to a report from BBC Sport, Brentford have been made aware of Tottenham's interest in the 28-year-old, who is open to a move across the capital.

Nottingham Forest previously failed to sign the DR Congo international in January, but Wissa could be reunited with his former boss once again if Tottenham can reach an agreement.

How Brentford are feeling about Tottenham's interest in Wissa

The report claims that Brentford are reluctant to lose Wissa, who scored 20 goals last season.

The Bees have already lost manager Frank, captain Christian Norgaard to Arsenal and goalkeeper Mark Flekken to Bayer Leverkusen, and they are likely to make it difficult for any club to take their key players away.

What should encourage Spurs is that Wissa's current contract expires next summer, and although they have an option to extend it for another year, a tempting offer could prompt them to sell one of their prized assets.

Will Spurs scupper Man Utd's transfer plans?

An interesting transfer situation could develop involving Manchester United if Spurs manage to strike a deal for Wissa.

The Red Devils are keen to sign Bryan Mbeumo, but Brentford have rejected two offers for the Cameroon forward.

While they are still in talks to reach an agreement, the London outfit are unlikely to sell both Wissa and Mbeumo at the same time.

Frank initially wanted to bring the 25-year-old winger to the north London club, but he has made it clear that he would only move to Man Utd or nowhere.

Mbeumo, meanwhile, is happy to stay at Brentford if the club fails to reach an agreement with the Red Devils, and Tottenham may have an outside chance here to scupper their Premier League rival's transfer plans.