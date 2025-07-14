Man United plot huge bid for Barcelona midfielder

Manchester United identify Barcelona midfielder as key target amid expected squad overhaul.

After a disappointing season across all fronts, the upcoming 2025-26 transfer window could prove one of the most pivotal in Manchester United's recent history. New head coach Ruben Amorim has moved quickly, bolstering the attacking line with former Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, and is simultaneously working on player exits.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho are all expected to leave Old Trafford in the coming weeks, having each made clear their intention to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

United eye Barcelona talent Marc Casado

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, United are weighing up a move for highly rated defensive midfielder Marc Casado, who is viewed as an ideal long-term alternative to Manuel Ugarte. However, securing a deal for the 21-year-old will not be straightforward, with the La Liga champions under no pressure to sell and Casado under contract until June 2028.

The most realistic route for United would be to trigger the player's release clause, reportedly set at a staggering €100m (£84.5m). Reaction on social media platform X has been sceptical, with many fans doubtful that United’s hierarchy would sanction such a sizeable fee for a relatively unproven talent.

Nevertheless, the report adds that while Barcelona would prefer to retain Casado, they would not rule out a sale if a suitable offer were tabled – even one below the release clause. Should the Spaniard become available, United are expected to face stiff competition, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen also reportedly monitoring the situation.

This article was originally published on Fotbal Portal.