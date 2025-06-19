Manchester United are reportedly willing to listen to offers for goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer.

After deciding to part ways with long-serving shot-stopper David de Gea, the Red Devils opted to fork out £43.8m to sign Onana from Inter Milan in July 2023 and he has since made a total of 101 appearances across all competitions.

However, the jury is still out on the Cameroon international who has made nine errors leading to a goal across all competitions, more than any other Premier League goalkeeper since his arrival at Old Trafford.

Onana made two mistakes in a Europa League quarter-final first-leg tie against Lyon and was subsequently dropped by head coach by Ruben Amorim for Man United's Premier League clash at Newcastle United in April.

The 29-year-old was also left out of Man United's matchday squad for their final Premier League fixture of the 2024-25 season at home to Aston Villa last month, and speculation over his long-term future at Old Trafford is rife ahead of the new campaign.

Man United 'open to offers' for Onana this summer

It is understood that Onana is determined to stay and fight for his place in Amorim's side, but he recently admitted that he does not know where his future lies.

Now, former Man United chief scout Mick Brown, who spent over a decade at Old Trafford and remains well-connected at the club, claims that the Red Devils are planning to entertain offers for Onana and will use the money to sign his replacement.

Brown claims that Amorim is keen to upgrade Onana this summer and Man United would hope to make back a large percentage of the sum they spent to bring the goalkeeper to the club two years ago.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown said: “United would like to move him on if they can. There’s been a lot of talk about it and that always comes from somewhere, whether it’s his agent or the club making it known publicly.

“If they get the opportunity to sell him for a good price, I think they will. Before any decision is made, they need to know who they want to replace him.

“So they’ve been working to identify the right player and find out who is available, but none of that matters until they get an offer for Onana, it’s a domino effect.

“If a club comes in for Onana, they’re planning to take the money and then they’ll use that money to go and sign his replacement.

“If no bid comes in, he will remain their goalkeeper next season because they won’t sign another.”

Who could Man United sign as Onana replacement?

Recent reports have suggested that Man United have opened talks with Aston Villa over the possibility of signing Emiliano Martinez, although he is allegedly in favour of joining Atletico Madrid.

The Red Devils are also believed to be monitoring Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contract situation at Paris Saint-Germain, with his current deal due to expire in June 2026.

The likes of Torino’s Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi and Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin have also been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer.