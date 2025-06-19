Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Emiliano Martinez to Atletico Madrid, Ange-Yoan Bonny to Inter Milan and Benjamin Nygren to Celtic.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has his ‘heart set’ on joining La Liga side Atletico Madrid this summer, according to a report.

The 32-year-old Argentina international still has four years remaining on his contract at Villa Park, but he has been tipped to depart the club at a time when Unai Emery’s side are in need to comply with Premier League and UEFA financial regulations.

Martinez, who has kept 70 clean sheets in 212 appearances for Villa since joining in 2020, was seen in tears and appeared to wave goodbye to supporters after the club’s final home game of the 2024-25 season.

Recent reports have suggested that Manchester United have opened talks with Villa over the possibility of signing the 2022 World Cup winner, who has been identified as a replacement for Andre Onana.

Saudi Pro League clubs have also been credited with an interest, but Football Insider claims that Martinez has revealed to friends that his preference is to join Atletico Madrid in the coming weeks.

Martinez, who is now represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes, is said to have rejected a move to the Middle East as the goalkeeper is keen to continue playing at the highest level.

Atletico are said to be considering their goalkeeping options as first-choice shot-stopper Jan Oblak, 32, has received interest from Saudi Arabia.

Inter ‘closing in’ on Hojlund alternative

Over in Italy, Inter Milan are reportedly closing in on the signing of Parma striker Ange-Yoan Bonny.

The Nerazzurri initially had Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund as one of their top centre-forward targets for the summer.

However, Sky Sports in Italy claims that Hojlund wants to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his future under Ruben Amorim, forcing Inter to shift their focus to alternative targets.

The report adds that Inter have now pursued a deal for 21-year-old Bonny and have reached an agreement with Parma over a £21m deal.

It is claimed that Inter could still face competition from Serie A champions Napoli, though, as they are yet to agree personal terms with Bonny.

The 6ft 2in France Under-21 international has made close to 120 appearances for Parma since joining the club in 2021 and played under new Inter boss Cristian Chivu last season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 37 Serie A matches.

Celtic agree deal to sign Swedish attacker Nygren

Elsewhere, Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have reportedly agreed a deal with Nordsjaelland to sign attacker Benjamin Nygren.

Sky Sports News reported last week that the 23-year-old had verbally agreed terms with the Hoops and that talks between both clubs were progressing well.

Now, they claim that Brendan Rodgers’s side have reached an agreement on a fee of £1.7m with the Danish outfit to sign Nygren, who is set to undergo a medical and put pen to paper on his contract before finalising a move to Celtic Park.

Nygren, who has just six months remaining on his Nordsjaelland contract, enjoyed an impressive individual campaign in 2024-25, scoring 16 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions.

The versatile left-footed attacker, who primarily operates as a right-winger but is comfortable playing on the left flank or as a number 10, has earned four international caps for Sweden and started two friendlies against Hungary and Algeria earlier this month, scoring against the former in a 2-0 win.