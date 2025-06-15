Manchester United have reportedly started talks with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez over a potential move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have reportedly started talks with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez over a potential move to Old Trafford during this summer's transfer window.

Andre Onana is facing an uncertain future at Man United, with the club said to be determined to bring in a new number one goalkeeper due to the strugglers of their current first-choice stopper.

When recently asked about his future, Onana told reporters: "Will I leave? I don't know, we'll see!"

It is understood that both parties are preparing for an exit, and according to ESPN Argentina, discussions have begun with Martinez over a possible switch to Man United.

Martinez was incredibly emotional in Villa's final home match of the 2024-25 Premier League season, leading to suggestions that he will be on the move during the summer market.

Man United 'begin talks' with Martinez over Old Trafford move

The experienced goalkeeper has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, with Villa under pressure to make a major sale this summer for financial reasons.

However, Man United have recently been credited with an interest, and it is understood that the 20-time English champions are now actively looking to get a deal done.

Martinez made the move to Villa from Arsenal in 2020, and he has represented his current side on 212 occasions in all competitions, including 53 outings last season.

The stopper is also Argentina's number one and helped his country triumph at the 2022 World Cup.

Onana's days at Man United appear to be numbered

Onana has largely struggled to make his mark for Man United since arriving from Inter Milan in 2023.

The Cameroon international has only kept 24 clean sheets in 101 appearances for the Red Devils, and he has made a series of high-profile mistakes during his time at Old Trafford.

Onana was signed by former Man United head coach Erik ten Hag, and it is understood that current head coach Ruben Amorim is looking for a more dominant figure between the sticks.

Martinez fits the brief in terms of what is required, and although the Argentine is not a long-term option, he could provide Man United with that they have been missing of late.