Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana addresses his future amid speculation that boss Ruben Amorim could look to move him on in the transfer window.

Andre Onana has insisted that he does not know where his future lies amid speculation that he could leave Manchester United.

Following the turbulence of the 2024-25 season, the Red Devils are unsurprisingly looking to revamp their squad in order to push up the table next season.

Head coach Ruben Amorim appears to be focusing on strengthening in attack given Matheus Cunha has been signed, while Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo is also a target.

However, there are also question marks about a number of other areas, including with goalkeeper Onana, who has been frequently criticised for making errors.

The 29-year-old was speaking to reporters when he addressed his future, claiming that he does not know if he will be at Old Trafford next term, saying: "Will I leave? I don't know, we'll see!"

United have been linked with the likes of Torino shot-stopper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, though it remains to be seen if the current number one will leave amid reported interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Will United have to keep Onana?

Onana was brought to the club in the summer of 2023 for his ability with the ball at his feet, with his exploits in Italy for Inter Milan making him a standout candidate for then United boss Erik ten Hag.

While his performances in the two seasons since has made his place in the XI uncertain, the Red Devils may not have the capacity to move him on and sign a suitable replacement.

The team are reportedly facing severe financial difficulties following their failure to qualify for Europe, and their stretched budget may mean Amorim will be forced to prioritise in the summer.

United have already paid more than £60m for Cunha, and Brentford are reportedly asking for more than £60m for Mbeumo, while strikers such as Viktor Gyokeres have also been linked.

If the club look to address their forward line first, then perhaps they will be forced to keep Onana at the club for another year, a decision that could prove detrimental to their chances of returning to the Champions League in 2025-26.