Manchester United reportedly receive an £8.6m offer from a European giant for one of their unwanted attackers, who is prepared to take a pay cut to seal a move.

Juventus have reportedly stepped up their efforts to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho by making an official bid for the England international.

The Bianconeri appear to be at the head of the queue to capture the unwanted winger, who is supposedly prepared to take a pay cut to seal a permanent exit to Turin this summer.

Sancho's Old Trafford career has never recovered from his 2023 spat with Erik ten Hag, who left him out of the matchday squad for a defeat to Arsenal due to alleged poor performances in training.

Sancho publicly rejected the Dutchman's claims and was subsequently frozen out of the squad, being loaned out to former club Borussia Dortmund for the second half of 2023-24 and then Chelsea for the duration of the 2024-25 season.

However, the Blues opted to pay a £5m penalty fee to get out of their obligation to buy Sancho, who is not expected to reignite his Red Devils career under Ruben Amorim.

Juventus 'submit £8.6m offer' for permanent Sancho deal

A stint away from the Premier League appears the likeliest next step for Sancho, and according to Sky Italia, Juventus made a formal proposal for the 25-year-old over the weekend.

The Old Lady's bid reportedly only amounted to €10m (£8.6m) plus bonuses, though, meaning that Man United would be making a significant loss on the £73m they forked out for Sancho back in 2021.

The two clubs are understood to be continuing negotiations with the aim of reaching an agreement, although it is not clear whether Man United plan to accept or reject Juve's bid.

However, the Red Devils are not in a strong negotiating position given Sancho is now in the last 12 months of his contract, meaning he can sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

The former Manchester City winger has only produced 12 goals and six assists from 83 games for Man United in all tournaments, although he managed a respectable five strikes and 10 helpers in 41 Chelsea appearances last term.

What about Man United's other unwanted attackers?

As the Sancho saga rumbles on, another three exiled Manchester United attackers are also seeking exit routes from Old Trafford, including former starboy Marcus Rashford.

Barcelona are thought to have made the Englishman their top alternative to Nico Williams, but there is supposedly one 'main obstacle' holding up his dream move to Camp Nou.

Furthermore, in an unexpected turn of events, it has been alleged that Juventus also regard Rashford as a top target for the summer window, although Catalonia is still believed to be his preferred destination.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho supposedly remains a priority for Napoli, but there has been no breakthrough in negotiations yet, while Real Betis are still working to keep Antony beyond the end of his loan spell.