Juventus have reportedly made Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford their number one transfer target for the summer, with the Old Lady determined to secure his signature.

Rashford's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Barcelona firmly in the mix for the England international, although a switch to Camp Nou is far from straightforward.

Barcelona's sporting director Deco is said to be 'the main obstacle' when it comes to a move for Rashford, who is not training with Man United during pre-season, as he prepares to leave the club.

Juventus have also been linked with Rashford's teammates Jadon Sancho and Rasmus Hojlund, as the Serie A giants bids to bring a new attacker to the club this summer.

However, according to The Sun, Rashford has emerged as Juve's number one target, and the club are now pressing to agree a deal with the 20-time English champions.

Juve 'identify Rashford' as 'priority transfer target'

The report claims that Man United are determined to sell Rashford this summer rather than agree another loan exit, with the Red Devils valuing the 27-year-old in the region of £40m.

Rashford spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, and Unai Emery's side had the chance to sign him on a permanent basis for £40m this summer.

Villa missed out on Champions League qualification for the 2025-26 campaign, though, and the club decided against a move for the Englishman, who scored four goals and registered six assists in 17 matches for Villa.

Rashford has had his number 10 shirt taken away from him by Man United, with Matheus Cunha being handed that jersey following a big-money move to Old Trafford from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Would Rashford be a good signing for Juve?

It is worth remembering that Rashford has scored 138 goals and registered 77 assists in 426 appearances for Man United, and he was, not too long ago, one of the best attackers in European football.

His relationship with Man United has now broken down, so it is best for all involved to part ways this summer, and he could become a star again for Juventus.

Barcelona have always been Rashford's number one choice in terms of his next club, but if it becomes clear that a move to Camp Nou will not materialise, then he should not pass up the chance to make the move to Turin.