Manchester United allegedly face the prospect of overcoming a potential stumbling block as they try to sell Jadon Sancho to Juventus.

After Chelsea opted against turning the winger's loan into a permanent transfer, the player has been back at Old Trafford waiting for developments over his future.

While a number of clubs have been linked with the England international, it appears that a switch to Juventus is his preference.

As per La Stampa, positive meetings have been held between the relevant parties to put the transfer on the brink of completion.

However, despite Juventus seemingly being happy to commit to a deal in the region of €20m (£17.31m) and €25m (£21.64m), it appears that more negotiation is required on the player's side.

What is possible Sancho stumbling block?

Although the report suggests that Sancho is prepared to accept a basic salary in the region of £5m, he reportedly wants a severance package from Man United.

Sancho allegedly wants to receive at least €5m (£4.33m) from the Red Devils, presumably because he is accepting a lower contract at Juventus.

As it stands, it is unclear whether United are willing to accept that request or insist on further negotiations with Sancho's representatives.

All parties naturally want a quick conclusion, particularly United who need to generate funds for fresh arrivals later in the summer transfer window.

Juventus would also view Sancho's signing as a statement ahead of hoping to put together a Serie A title challenge in 2025-26.

Why negotiations were never going to be easy

As reward for his five goals and 10 assists from 41 appearances, Chelsea were prepared to purchase Sancho at the end of his loan deal.

However, it became clear that the player was not prepared to fit into Chelsea's age structure and the parties amicably went their separate ways.

With one year left on his United contract, Sancho is in a position of power, knowing that United cannot afford to lose him on a free transfer next year.

While he needs to kick-start his career, it is apparent that Sancho will only do so on his terms from a financial perspective.