Potential January exit? Man Utd defender set to 'discuss' immediate future with Michael Carrick

By Saikat Mandal | 15 Jan 2026 20:37 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 21:09

Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia is reportedly set to hold talks with Michael Carrick over his immediate future.

The left-back joined Man Utd from Feyenoord in the summer of 2022, and became the first signing of then-manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch defender dropped down the pecking order under Ruben Amorim and was a part of the 'bomb squad' alongside Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho.

While the other four managed to secure moves away from Old Trafford during the summer, Malacia's move to Elche fell on deadline day.

The defender is approaching the final five months of his contract at Old Trafford, and he reportedly seeks clarity on his future under the new interim boss.

Malacia could be set for exit in January

© Imago

According to a report from The Sun, the 26-year-old left back has generated some interest in this month’s transfer window.

While the offers do not appeal to the defender, a move away from Old Trafford in the winter transfer window cannot be ruled out as he enters the final stretch of his contract.

Since reintegrated into the squad in October, Malacia has been an unused substitute 11 times and made a brief appearance in the final two minutes against Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

The Dutchman joined PSV Eindhoven on loan midway through last season and has been injury-free after going through two rounds of knee surgery previously.

Will Malacia get a chance under Carrick?

© Imago

The former Feyenoord man will hope that he gets an opportunity to impress the new boss after scoring for Man Utd Under 21s in their 4-1 win at Wolves on Monday night.

With Amorim gone, Carrick is likely to switch to a back four, which could see Malacia's chances of getting game time reduced, as Patrick Dorgu and Luke Shaw are ahead of him in the pecking order.

The Red Devils are not expected to approve any first-team transfers in January, and it will be interesting to see whether Malacia gets one more chance under Carrick.