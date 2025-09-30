Tyrell Malacia returns to first-team training at Manchester United having previously being frozen out by head coach Ruben Amorim.

Tyrell Malacia has returned to first-team training at Manchester United having previously being frozen out by head coach Ruben Amorim.

After spending the second half of last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven, Malacia was deemed surplus to requirements by Amorim in the summer and was one of the so-called ‘bomb squad’ members exiled from the first team ahead of pre-season.

It was previously reported that Man United had reached an agreement with Turkish outfit Eyupspor to send Malacia out on loan for the 2025-26 season, but the temporary move ultimately failed to materialise.

A switch to Spanish side Elche, meanwhile, also broke down for Malacia on deadline day and the 26-year-old left-back has since struggled to find a way out of Old Trafford.

At the beginning of September, Malacia was surprisingly registered in Man United’s Premier League squad for the 2025-26 season, which prompted Amorim to clarify the Dutchman’s situation.

"[Malacia] is returning with contact with the ball with the Under-21s, then we will see,” Amorim told reporters.

Malacia could be given Man Utd lifeline by Amorim as he returns to first-team training

It now appears that Malacia could be presented with a lifeline at Man United, as multiple reports claim that defender has returned to first-team training this week.

Sources have informed BBC Sport that the plan had always been for the Red Devils to reintegrate players still at the club, and the return of Malacia is not connected to any injuries or a drop-off of in form.

At a time when Man United continue to struggle under Amorim, Dutch news outlet VI claims that the Portuguese coach will give Malacia a ‘serious chance’ to stake a claim for a first-team role at Old Trafford.

The Daily Mail claims that Malacia has been “off the charts” with his intensity and the attitude he has set in training with Man United’s Under-21s in recent weeks.

Malacia, who was signed by Erik ten Hag in 2022, was initially a regular for the Red Devils in his debut campaign at the club, before sustaining a serious knee injury that forced him to miss the whole of the 2023-24 season.

The left-back returned to full fitness and featured eight times under Amorim, making his last Man United appearance against FCSB in the Europa League on January 30 before heading out on loan to PSV the following month.

It remains to be seen whether Malacia will be involved in Man United’s matchday squad for Saturday's Premier League home fixture against Sunderland, with Amorim already possessing three left-sided defenders in his squad in the form of Patrick Dorgu, Luke Shaw and Diego Leon.