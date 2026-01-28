Man Utd transfer news: Atletico Madrid 'lining up' move for Red Devils ace but summer exit would be a surprise

By Matt Law | 28 Jan 2026 18:26 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 20:00

Atletico Madrid are reportedly considering making a move for Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot during this summer's transfer window.

Dalot has again been a vital player for the Red Devils during the 2025-26 campaign, featuring on 23 occasions in all competitions, scoring one goal and registering two assists.

The Portugal international's current deal is due to run until June 2028, with the option of an additional 12 months, but it remains to be seen whether he is in the plans of Man United's next head coach.

Dalot has been an impressive performer for the Red Devils in their last two matches against Manchester City and Arsenal, but there are question marks surrounding whether the Portuguese is a top-quality full-back capable of playing for a team challenging for trophies.

According to reports in Spain, Atletico are admirers of Dalot and are giving serious consideration to moving for the defender at the end of the season.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Atletico 'considering move' for Man Utd defender Dalot

Atletico head coach Diego Simeone is said to value Dalot's ability to play on both the right and the left, and the Red and Whites could make a bid once the summer transfer window has opened.

Dalot made the move to Man United from Porto in the summer of 2018, and he has represented the English club on 233 occasions, scoring 10 goals and registering 19 assists.

The Portuguese also has experience of Italian football, representing AC Milan on 33 occasions during a loan spell, while he has played 14 times in the Champions League during his career.

© Imago

Should Man Utd sell Dalot this summer?

Man United will overhaul their midfield this summer, and it remains to be seen how much is left over in the budget for a new right-sided full-back.

In truth, it would be a surprise to see Dalot moved on, as he has proven himself to be a dependable performer for the 20-time English champions, even winning the Players' Player of the Year in 2023-24.

Atletico may be able to tempt Man United with a substantial offer, but it is unlikely that a bid of that size will arrive, and it would be expensive to replace Dalot this summer.

As a result, the signs are pointing towards the Portuguese once again being Man United's first-choice right-back during the 2026-27 campaign under a new head coach.