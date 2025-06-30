Manchester United have reportedly been given until July 14 to trigger the £44m release clause of Fiorentina and Italy striker Moise Kean.

The 25-year-old enjoyed somewhat of a renaissance for Viola in Serie A this term as they secured a spot in Europe for 2025-26.

Kean bagged 19 goals and provided three assists across 32 top-flight matches for Fiorentina, who will be competing on the continent next term.

The same cannot be said for a sorry Man United following their sobering defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

Kean also possesses relative international pedigree, having netted seven goals across 21 international matches for Italy since November 2018.

Man United handed Kean deadline?

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United have been given a strict schedule in which they must complete a bargain deal for Kean.

The report claims firstly that the 25-year-old has a release clause of £44m in his current deal at the first-team ranks of Fiorentina.

However, that stipulation is supposedly only valid for the first two weeks of July, meaning that the Red Devils must act fast to grab their target at that particular price.

After July 14, Viola would be free to negotiate their own transfer fee for the Italian, which is likely to see Man United forking out more for the striker's services.

As well as the Red Devils, clubs in the Saudi Pro League are said to be keen on Kean, although it is currently unclear whether a Middle Eastern move is on the mind of the attacker.

Kean's Premier League struggles

With Manchester United circling around Fiorentina this summer, Kean could be set for his second bite at the Premier League cherry.

Carrying plenty of expectations, the 25-year-old moved from Juventus to Everton during the summer window of 2019, looking to fire in the top-flight goals.

However, it is fair to say that Kean failed to live up to the hype at Goodison Park, scoring just four goals across 39 competitive appearances for the Toffees.