Man Utd manager latest: Red Devils players 'against' Ruben Amorim sacking

Manchester United players have reportedly been left unhappy by the sacking of Ruben Amorim as head coach.

The Red Devils opted to wield the managerial axe on the 40-year-old who had spent the past 14 months at Old Trafford.

As a result, youth coach and former midfielder Darren Fletcher will take charge of the side for the next few days.

The ex-Red Devils star faces a trip to Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday night with a United side struggling for form.

United have won just one of their last five top-flight matches, recently dropping points to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Man Utd players 'unhappy' with Amorim sacking

According to The Sun, there is some unrest in the Manchester United camp following the recent dismissal of Amorim.

The report claims that a large portion of the Red Devils squad have been left unhappy by the sacking of the 40-year-old.

It is understood that Amorim was a popular character in the dressing room and still had the backing of the first-team cohort.

The players were informed of the club's decision to sack the Portuguese head coach on Monday morning.

However, there was supposedly a feeling in the dressing room that the writing had been on the wall for a few days for Amorim.

Short-term thinking for Man Utd

Without a permanent manager in place for now, Manchester United must press on as well as humanly possible in the meantime.

Respected figure Fletcher will be at the wheel for the Wednesday night trip to face Burnley, who are relegation candidates this season.

It is a game that the Red Devils are expected to win at a canter, however the task has been made more difficult by the absence of Bruno Fernandes.