Manchester United transfer news: The four players who benefit most from Ruben Amorim exit

By Axel Clody | 07 Jan 2026 08:25

On Monday, Manchester United announced the departure of Ruben Amorim. A managerial change that should benefit four Red Devils players.

Ruben Amorim's disastrous record at the helm of Manchester United and his media outbursts led the Red Devils to sack him on Monday 5th January. A significant decision for the Manchester club. This likely signals the end of the 3-4-3 and the return of players who were underused under the Portuguese manager.

Manchester United are searching for a caretaker until the end of the season, before starting a new cycle with a new manager next summer. For this six-month stint, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently reported to be the favourite, having put himself forward for the role. This managerial change should be positive for four United players.

Kobbie Mainoo, the big winner

© Imago

The first player who comes to mind is of course Kobbie Mainoo. The English midfielder, who was a performing starter under Erik ten Hag, had become a rotation player under Ruben Amorim.

Yet to start in the Premier League this season, the 20-year-old nevertheless appears to represent the club's future in midfield. It would be surprising not to see the new Red Devils manager attempt to revive him.

Still in midfield, this situation could also benefit Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguayan was rather disappointing under the Portuguese, who made him a substitute this season.

Veteran Casemiro is notably preferred. At 24, the former PSG man is a promising player who could flourish in Solskjaer's 4-2-3-1 as a defensive midfielder.

Bruno Fernandes back as a number 10?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

A system that suits Bruno Fernandes perfectly. The Manchester United captain is an attacking midfielder, but with Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3, he had to occupy a deeper role.

Having become a number 8, he was limited in his attacking output. With the arrival of a new manager, the 31-year-old could well return to his number 10 position and weigh in offensively as he knows how to do.

Noussair Mazraoui to benefit from back four

© Imago

Further back on the pitch, Ruben Amorim used a system with wing-backs. This suited Patrick Dorgu on the left, who is an attacking full-back, but this was not really the case for Noussair Mazraoui.

The 28-year-old, who is currently playing at AFCON with Morocco, could return to his right-back position if the future Red Devils manager uses a back four. This season, he had also filled in as a right-sided centre-back.

Marcus Rashford's future reopened?

© Imago / Revierfoto

Finally, the Portuguese's departure could revive Marcus Rashford's future. Not in Amorim's plans, having already spoken out against his potential return next summer, the English forward now appears to have the possibility of coming back to his boyhood club, if Barca cannot sign him permanently next summer.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.