Ruben Amorim has identified an area for improvement for his Manchester United players despite their current winning streak.

Victories over Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion have marked the Portuguese manager's first three league wins in a row since replacing Erik ten Hag approximately a year ago.

These wins have propelled the Red Devils to sixth place in the Premier League table ahead of gameweek 10, placed between Manchester City and struggling Liverpool.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Nottingham Forest, Amorim believes that his team can enhance one aspect of their performances as the season advances.

Amorim’s challenge to Manchester United players before Forest trip

The Red Devils boss has challenged his team to improve their away form ahead of the trip to the City Ground on Saturday.

United’s only away win this season came at Anfield, where they had not won since 2016, and they aim for consecutive away victories this weekend.

“We need to understand we are not being the same team away and at home, so we need to improve the way we control the environment,” Amorim said via Sky Sports News. “Every tackle is a big moment for the opponents' fans, so we need to play better away. We are prepared for a very tough match.

“I watched [Forest] against Porto, against Bournemouth. The style of play is similar, different characteristics. I watched one game we did in pre-season with Sporting to try and understand how we played in that game, and it’s similar.

“He can change some characteristics of the players with the talent that they have, especially with [Morgan] Gibbs-White, [Elliot] Anderson, [Callum] Hudson-Odoi. Very good players.”

Man Utd’s winning streak: How have Red Devils fared?

Interestingly, a look at Fbref reveals intriguing insights into United's recent form.

Their dominance over in-form Sunderland was evident in the 2-0 victory, with the Red Devils also significantly outperforming them in xG: 1.8-0.7.

However, it was different against Liverpool, with Arne Slot's team winning 2.6-1.3 despite the Reds falling to a 2-1 defeat at Anfield in gameweek eight.

In gameweek nine, the match against Brighton was effectively evenly balanced, with Amorim's side winning the xG battle 1.3-1.1 in the 4-2 success.

Nevertheless, scoring four goals emphasises the Red Devils' finishing efficiency, which bodes well ahead of Saturday's trip to Forest as they aim for their fourth consecutive league win.



