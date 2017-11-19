Rashford: 'Howard was my idol'

General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford: 'Tim Howard was my childhood idol'

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford reveals that Tim Howard was his childhood idol and suggests that he could play in goal if the need arose during a game.
Last Updated: Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 17:17 UK

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has revealed that Tim Howard was his childhood idol.

The 20-year-old Englishman has made a name for himself as an attacking force for club and country but enjoyed playing in goal in his younger days.

American goalkeeper Howard joined United in 2003 and enjoyed a four-year spell at Old Trafford before going on to play for Everton and MLS side Colorado Rapids.

Rashford, speaking on a return to his old boys' club Fletcher Moss Rangers, also suggested that he could don the gloves for the Red Devils if the need ever arose during a game.

"My first season, I went in net," Rashford told the Sunday Times. "The thrill of scoring a goal, you get that same thrill when you save a good chance.

"Tim Howard was my idol. I used to have a little Tim Howard shirt. You watch, there'll be a game... I'm going to get the gloves one day!"

Other current and former United players who turned out for Fletcher Moss Rangers include Danny Welbeck, Jesse Lingard and Ravel Morrison.

Sam Johnstone of Manchester United looks on during the FA Youth Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on April 20, 2011
Your Comments
