Rashford: 'Howard was my idol'

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has revealed that Tim Howard was his childhood idol.

The 20-year-old Englishman has made a name for himself as an attacking force for club and country but enjoyed playing in goal in his younger days.

American goalkeeper Howard joined United in 2003 and enjoyed a four-year spell at Old Trafford before going on to play for Everton and MLS side Colorado Rapids.

Rashford, speaking on a return to his old boys' club Fletcher Moss Rangers, also suggested that he could don the gloves for the Red Devils if the need ever arose during a game.

"My first season, I went in net," Rashford told the Sunday Times. "The thrill of scoring a goal, you get that same thrill when you save a good chance.

"Tim Howard was my idol. I used to have a little Tim Howard shirt. You watch, there'll be a game... I'm going to get the gloves one day!"

Other current and former United players who turned out for Fletcher Moss Rangers include Danny Welbeck, Jesse Lingard and Ravel Morrison.