Man United vs. Man City: Matthijs de Ligt injury update issued ahead of Manchester derby

By Matt Law | 16 Jan 2026 20:07 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 20:26

Manchester United will once again be without the services of Matthijs de Ligt for Saturday's Manchester derby with Manchester City at Old Trafford.

De Ligt had been one of Man United's strongest players in the opening months of the 2025-26 campaign, but he has not featured since the end of November due to a back issue which has proven to be more troublesome than initially thought.

The Netherlands international has missed the team's last eight Premier League matches, in addition to their FA Cup third-round contest with Brighton & Hove Albion.

De Ligt has again been absent from training this week, but Man United head coach Michael Carrick said during his press conference on Thursday that he was hopeful of having the 26-year-old available "some time soon".

"We've had a good week really. Matthijs de Ligt has been carrying a bit of an issue but, hopefully, we'll get him back in some time soon," Carrick told reporters.

© Imago

De Ligt remains absent for Man United due to back issue

"It's been a little bit slower than what they thought previously. All in all, the boys are in good shape. I just feel the energy, whether it's fresh or not!

"Obviously, I'm delighted to be here. I want to work a certain way, I want to enjoy what we do and work hard to get success. The boys have put the work in this week and we feel we're ready."

De Ligt will be one of three absentees for Man United on Saturday, with Noussair Mazraoui helping Morocco to reach the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, while Shea Lacey is suspended following his red card against Brighton last time out.

However, Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo will both be back in the squad, with the pair returning to training on Wednesday following their involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Mbeumo, Amad return to Man United squad for Manchester derby

Carrick has big decisions to make when it comes to his starting side on Saturday, with Mbeumo, Amad, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes all battling for spots in the final third of the field.

Kobbie Mainoo could be given a start alongside Casemiro in midfield, while fit-again Harry Maguire is pushing to return in the middle of the defence this weekend.