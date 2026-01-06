Burnley vs. Man Utd: Darren Fletcher reveals major Red Devils double fitness boost for Turf Moor clash

Manchester United interim head coach Darren Fletcher has revealed that Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount are both in line to return to the Red Devils squad for Wednesday's Premier League clash with Burnley.

Fernandes has been absent since suffering a hamstring injury against Aston Villa on December 21, and it had initially been thought that the Portugal international would be missing until the end of January.

However, the club captain has recovered faster than expected, and his return is huge news for Fletcher in the Scot's first game at the helm.

Mount, meanwhile, was replaced at the interval of the clash with Newcastle United on Boxing Day due to a muscular issue, but the Englishman has also recovered.

"Mason [Mount] and Bruno [Fernandes] were pushing to play against Leeds and the decision was that they weren't quite ready. So they have trained and they should be back in the squad," Fletcher told reporters during his first press conference, having been appointed interim manager following Ruben Amorim's exit.

"They are on managed minutes and restricted minutes because they have only just returned to training so that is good news, especially because they are players who have been in good form.

"Mason Mount's form has been fantastic and Bruno Fernandes... you don't have to speak about him. He's the captain, the leader of the team. To have them available for selection is obviously great news for me, the players and the club and the fans."

Fernandes has scored five goals and registered seven assists in 17 Premier League appearances for Man United during the 2025-26 campaign.

Meanwhile, Mount has managed three goals in 15 Premier League appearances, and the Englishman had been in strong form before picking up his latest injury.

Which players remain absent for Man Utd?

Fletcher will be without the services of Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui due to their involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, Kobbie Mainoo, Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire could again be unavailable for selection due to injury problems.

Man United are currently sixth in the Premier League table, three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool and level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea.