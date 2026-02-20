Everton vs. Man United: Matthijs de Ligt, Mason Mount updates delivered ahead of Toffees battle

By Matt Law | 20 Feb 2026 13:51 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 13:59

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick is not expecting to have either Matthijs de Ligt or Mason Mount available for Monday's Premier League clash with Everton.

De Ligt has been absent since the end of November due to a back injury, while Mount has missed Man United's last three matches with an unspecified issue.

Carrick claimed earlier this month that both players could be back in the fold against Everton, but Man United's head coach admitted during Friday's press conference that the duo are likely to be unavailable once again.

"Mason is getting closer, we have to be patient with him, we don't want to push anything. He is an important part of the group and we want him back and fit so he will have a big impact for us," Carrick told reporters.

"He is getting closer, which is good for us. Matthijs he is working towards it, he is a little bit behind Mason. We are just trying to work with him, progress it to try and get him closer."

De Ligt has missed Man United's last 13 matches in all competitions due to his back issue, which has proven a lot more problematic than initially thought.

Everton vs. Man United: De Ligt, Mount remain sidelined for the Red Devils

The Netherlands international is expected to be back on the field at some stage in March.

Man United will open next month at home to Crystal Palace, before heading to Newcastle United on March 4.

The 20-time English champions will then tackle Aston Villa (March 15) and Bournemouth (March 20) before a long break until their first game of April against Leeds United.

Mount is likely to be back for the Palace contest, but Patrick Dorgu will be sidelined with a hamstring injury until at least April.

Carrick expecting "tough" clash against Everton

Man United will be bidding to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they visit David Moyes' Everton on Monday night.

"A lot goes into the game. David's teams are hard to play against, he is such a good manager, the experience he has got, he knows what it takes to have success in this league. It is a new challenge for us and one we are looking forward to," Carrick told reporters.

"We have had a lot of time to look forward to it. It is going to take a lot. I know it is a new stadium but historically it has always been tough going to Everton.

"The atmosphere supporters create, it is always one of the toughest ones I have played in, so we are aware of that. We are trying to be our best.

"We have things to improve on but we have a good base and foundation moving forward. A good spirit and we will draw on pretty much all of that on Monday night."

Man United are fourth in the Premier League table, one point ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea, while they sit five points behind third-placed Aston Villa.