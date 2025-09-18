Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea’s injury and suspension list ahead of their Premier League clash with Manchester United.





Chelsea will aim to leave a disappointing week behind as they travel to Manchester United in the fifth round of Premier League action in Saturday’s teatime game at Old Trafford.

Enzo Maresca’s team let slip a 2-1 lead at Brentford last weekend to draw 2-2 before losing 3-1 to Bayern Munich on Wednesday, leaving them fifth in the top flight and winless in two matches across all competitions.

Although the Blues were not expected to challenge for the Premier League title, most observers saw them as strong contenders for third place, and defeating United at Old Trafford, where they have not won since 2013, will demonstrate this group’s growing maturity.

Here, Sports Mole summarises all of Chelsea’s injury and suspension issues ahead of the game against Manchester United, who are 14th in the table, one point above the relegation zone.

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: September 20 (vs. Manchester United)

Palmer was spotted clutching his groin in the latter stages of the defeat in Munich, but Maresca assured that the attacking midfielder’s condition was not a cause for concern.

As a result, the Chelsea star should be available for selection against his boyhood club.

Status: Available

Type of injury: Fitness concern

Return date: Available

Joao Pedro playing 90 minutes against Bayern allayed doubts over his fitness after Maresca appeared worried following the Brentford draw, revealing that the forward had asked not to play in the West London derby.

Liam Delap

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Liam Delap’s absence worsens Maresca’s limited attacking options after his hamstring injury against Fulham, with reports suggesting he may not train until November.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Return date: September 24 (vs. Lincoln City)

Badiashile has not played for Chelsea since the Club World Cup and is recovering from his muscle problem, aiming to return later this month.

Romeo Lavia

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 24 (vs. Lincoln City)

Injuries have hampered Lavia’s Chelsea stint; the 21-year-old has not played this season due to a muscle problem, and the midfielder was uninvolved in the Blues’ Champions League trip to Munich.

Levi Colwill

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Colwill had successful surgery in early August and will be out for several months recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Essugo suffered a thigh injury training with Portugal’s U21s during September’s international break, and Chelsea confirmed he had surgery, ruling him out for an extended period.

CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea do not have any players officially suspended for Saturday’s game at Old Trafford; however, it is essential to remember that Mykhaylo Mudryk is still sidelined due to a provisional doping ban.



