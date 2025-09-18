Chelsea will aim to leave a disappointing week behind as they travel to Manchester United in the fifth round of Premier League action in Saturday’s teatime game at Old Trafford.
Enzo Maresca’s team let slip a 2-1 lead at Brentford last weekend to draw 2-2 before losing 3-1 to Bayern Munich on Wednesday, leaving them fifth in the top flight and winless in two matches across all competitions.
Although the Blues were not expected to challenge for the Premier League title, most observers saw them as strong contenders for third place, and defeating United at Old Trafford, where they have not won since 2013, will demonstrate this group’s growing maturity.
Here, Sports Mole summarises all of Chelsea’s injury and suspension issues ahead of the game against Manchester United, who are 14th in the table, one point above the relegation zone.
Cole Palmer
Status: Doubt
Type of injury: Groin
Possible return date: September 20 (vs. Manchester United)
Palmer was spotted clutching his groin in the latter stages of the defeat in Munich, but Maresca assured that the attacking midfielder’s condition was not a cause for concern.
As a result, the Chelsea star should be available for selection against his boyhood club.
Joao Pedro
Status: Available
Type of injury: Fitness concern
Return date: Available
Joao Pedro playing 90 minutes against Bayern allayed doubts over his fitness after Maresca appeared worried following the Brentford draw, revealing that the forward had asked not to play in the West London derby.
Liam Delap
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Liam Delap’s absence worsens Maresca’s limited attacking options after his hamstring injury against Fulham, with reports suggesting he may not train until November.
Benoit Badiashile
Status: Out
Type of injury: Muscle
Return date: September 24 (vs. Lincoln City)
Badiashile has not played for Chelsea since the Club World Cup and is recovering from his muscle problem, aiming to return later this month.
Romeo Lavia
Status: Out
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: September 24 (vs. Lincoln City)
Injuries have hampered Lavia’s Chelsea stint; the 21-year-old has not played this season due to a muscle problem, and the midfielder was uninvolved in the Blues’ Champions League trip to Munich.
Levi Colwill
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Colwill had successful surgery in early August and will be out for several months recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.
Dario Essugo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
Essugo suffered a thigh injury training with Portugal’s U21s during September’s international break, and Chelsea confirmed he had surgery, ruling him out for an extended period.
CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST
Chelsea do not have any players officially suspended for Saturday’s game at Old Trafford; however, it is essential to remember that Mykhaylo Mudryk is still sidelined due to a provisional doping ban.No Data Analysis info