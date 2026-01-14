Premier League Gameweek 22
Man Utd
Jan 17, 2026 12.30pm
Old Trafford
Man City

Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Man City: AFCON star still absent, Matthijs de Ligt update

By | , Last updated:

AFCON absentee, De Ligt latest: Man United injury, suspension list vs. Man City
© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Manchester United will be aiming to make the perfect start to life under new interim head coach Michael Carrick when they welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Red Devils are currently seventh in the Premier League table, three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool in the battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Man City, who are second in the division, six points behind the leaders Arsenal.

Matthijs de Ligt

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: January 17 (vs. Man City)

De Ligt has missed Man United's last nine matches due to a back problem, and the Netherlands international remains a doubt for the clash with Man City.

Noussair Mazraoui

© Imago

Status: Out

Reason: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Mazraoui is currently with the Morocco squad at the Africa Cup of Nations, and the defender will feature in his country's semi-final with Nigeria on Wednesday night.

Even if Morocco are eliminated in the last-four clash, Mazraoui will not feature on Saturday.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no suspension issues heading into the clash with Man City.

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Manchester United related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe