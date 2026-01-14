Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Man City: AFCON star still absent, Matthijs de Ligt update

By Matt Law | 14 Jan 2026 09:59 , Last updated: 14 Jan 2026 10:01

Manchester United will be aiming to make the perfect start to life under new interim head coach Michael Carrick when they welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Red Devils are currently seventh in the Premier League table, three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool in the battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Man City, who are second in the division, six points behind the leaders Arsenal.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: January 17 (vs. Man City)

De Ligt has missed Man United's last nine matches due to a back problem, and the Netherlands international remains a doubt for the clash with Man City.

Status: Out

Reason: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Mazraoui is currently with the Morocco squad at the Africa Cup of Nations, and the defender will feature in his country's semi-final with Nigeria on Wednesday night.

Even if Morocco are eliminated in the last-four clash, Mazraoui will not feature on Saturday.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no suspension issues heading into the clash with Man City.