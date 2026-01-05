Burnley vs. Man Utd: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Jan 2026 12:43 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 12:43

Manchester United will begin life after Ruben Amorim with an away Premier League fixture against Burnley on Wednesday night.

The 20-time English champions confirmed on Monday morning that Amorim had been relived of his duties as head coach, with Darren Fletcher placed in charge on an interim basis.

Fletcher will lead the team against Burnley, and there is a chance that the Scot could be in charge for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

Man United will enter Wednesday's match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Leeds United, with the result leaving them sixth in the Premier League table.

The Red Devils are battling to secure a return to Europe for next season, while Burnley are fighting to stay in the top flight, with the Clarets currently down in 19th spot in the division, six points from the safety of 17th position.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and past meetings between the two sides ahead of their clash on Wednesday.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 138

Manchester United wins: 68

Draws: 25

Burnley wins: 45

Manchester United and Burnley have faced each other a total of 138 times across all competitions, with the Red Devils leading the overall head-to-head record having posted 68 wins to the Clarets’ 45, while 25 draws have been played out between the two clubs.

September 1892 was the very first time that these two clubs butted heads, with Man United - known back then as Newton Heath - sharing the spoils with Burnley in a 1-1 draw in the old Division One.

Both Man United and Burnley had their fair share of successes during their regular battles in Divisions One and Two over the years. The Clarets enjoyed a memorable run of nine straight top-tier wins between 1914 and 1921. However, Man United celebrated 47 league wins overall to Burnley’s 39 up until the mid-1970s.

Man United and Burnley have faced off 15 times in total in the domestic cup competitions. The Clarets have won three and drawn one of their six FA Cup ties with the Red Devils, including a thumping 7-1 home win in a replay back in 1901 that represents the biggest winning margin between these two clubs. However, Burnley have failed to win any of their previous nine meetings with Man United in the EFL Cup.

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), Man United and Burnley have played against each other 19 times in the top flight and the Red Devils have dominated this fixture with 11 victories to the Clarets’ two.

Burnley won their first ever Premier League game against Man United, with Robbie Blake’s stunning volley securing a memorable 1-0 win at Turf Moor in August 2009. Their only other PL win over the Red Devils was at Old Trafford (2-0) in January 2020.

Man United have kept a clean sheet in seven of their 11 Premier League victories over Burnley and they beat the Clarets in their last visit to Turf Moor in September 2023 when Bruno Fernandes scored a brilliant volley that was voted Goal of the Month to seal a 1-0 win. The Clarets got their revenge seven months later, though, when Zeki Amdouni converted an 87th-minute penalty to rescue a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

The last clash between the two teams was a thrilling 3-2 win for Man United in August 2025.

Previous meetings

Dec 21, 2022: Manchester United 2-0 Burnley (EFL Cup)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Aug 30, 2025: Manchester United 3-2 Burnley (Premier League)

Apr 27, 2024: Manchester United 1-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Sep 23, 2023: Burnley 0-1 Manchester United (Premier League)

Feb 08, 2022: Burnley 1-1 Manchester United (Premier League)

Dec 30, 2021: Manchester United 3-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Apr 18, 2021: Manchester United 3-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Jan 12, 2021: Burnley 0-1 Manchester United (Premier League)

Jan 22, 2020: Manchester United 0-2 Burnley (Premier League)

Dec 28, 2019: Burnley 0-2 Manchester United (Premier League)

Jan 29, 2019: Manchester United 2-2 Burnley (Premier League)