Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon when they continue their Premier League campaign with an away fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ruben Amorim's side are eighth in the Premier League table, boasting 17 points from their first 10 matches of the season, while Tottenham are sixth, also with 17 points to show from 10 games.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League match, which is shaping up to be a fascinating affair.

What time does Tottenham vs. Man United kick off?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Tottenham vs. Man United being played?

This clash will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Opened in 2019, the ground is one of the most spectacular sports arenas in the world, and it replaced Tottenham's former ground, White Hart Lane.

Man United suffered a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in the corresponding game during the 2024-25 campaign, while they have not managed to win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since a 3-0 success in October 2021.

How to watch Tottenham vs. Man United in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Man United in North London will be live on the TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate TV channels.

Streaming

Viewers in the UK can stream the game if they have purchased the Discovery+ subscription package that includes TNT Sports, while it is also available to stream via the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Key match events, including any goals, will be posted on TNT Sports' official X account, and highlights will be posted on the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after full time.

BBC One's Match of the Day show will also be available to watch at 10:50pm on Saturday night, with highlights of every Premier League game from November 8 set to be shown.

Tottenham vs. Man United: What's the story?

Man United saw a three-game winning streak come to an end at Nottingham Forest last Saturday, drawing 2-2 at the City Ground, but it has been a positive run for Amorim's side.

Ten points have been secured from the last 12 available, and Man United are only two points behind second-placed Manchester City, which is remarkable considering their early-season struggles.

Tottenham were poor in the Premier League last time out, losing 1-0 at home to Chelsea, but they did manage to thump Copenhagen 4-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Spurs have won each of their last four matches against the Red Devils, including last season's Europa League final, so the visitors will have revenge on their mind in this match.

