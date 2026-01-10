Team News: Man Utd vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 10 Jan 2026 16:30

An FA Cup mismatch down the years, Manchester United host Brighton & Hove Albion in Sunday's third-round contest, seeking a seventh win from seven games against the Seagulls in the competition.

The visitors' six FA Cup eliminations to Man United is the most exits they have ever faced against a single club, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

MAN UTD

Out: Matthijs de Ligt (back), Amad Diallo (AFCON), Bryan Mbeumo (AFCON), Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bayindir; Dalot, Maguire, Yoro, Shaw; Mainoo, Ugarte; Cunha, Fernandes, Dorgu; Sesko

BRIGHTON

Out: Carlos Baleba (AFCON), Mats Wieffer (toe), Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee)

Doubtful: Yankuba Minteh (dead leg), Joel Veltman (knock), Charalampos Kostoulas (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Boscagli, De Cuyper; Milner, Gross; Mitoma, Gomez, Watson; Welbeck