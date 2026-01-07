Why Antoine Semenyo could actually play unfamiliar role at Man City as expert shares interesting verdict

By Oliver Thomas | 07 Jan 2026 11:12 , Last updated: 07 Jan 2026 11:17

Antoine Semenyo could be required to play in multiple positions under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Citizens expert Steven McInerney from Esteemed Kompany has told Sports Mole.

The Bournemouth star is believed to be edging closer to completing a £65m transfer to the Etihad Stadium, despite reported interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Semenyo is set to make his final appearance for Bournemouth in Wednesday’s top-flight encounter with Spurs before undergoing a medical on Thursday ahead of finalising his switch to the blue side of Manchester.

The 25-year-old has taken his game to another level with the Cherries this season, recording nine goals and three assists in the Premier League, and his impressive performances have convinced title hopefuls Man City to spend big on the Ghana international this month.

The addition of a reliable goal threat from out wide is what many Man City supporters have been crying out for, having seen Jeremy Doku, Savinho and Oscar Bobb - particularly the latter two - struggle to consistently produce an end product in the final third.

Man City are set to benefit from Semenyo’s versatility in attack

Semenyo offers versatility in attack and is comfortable operating on both flanks, though he has predominantly played on the left wing in recent seasons at Bournemouth, including 14 times in the Premier League this season.

However, Semenyo has actually played marginally more times on the right flank (49) than the left (41) since joining the Cherries in 2023, while he has also been deployed as a striker on just four occasions.

McInerney believes that Semenyo is likely to feature more on the right of Man City’s attack should his transfer be finalised this month, but he would not be too surprised to see the Ghanaian play regularly on the left, or even down the middle if Guardiola wishes to give Erling Haaland a well-earned rest every now and again.

The Citizens - who are currently down to their bare bones due to injury and AFCON-related issues - have been heavily reliant on Haaland’s goals for some time, with the prolific Norwegian scoring 25 times in all competitions this season - 15 more than his nearest challenger Phil Foden.

Speaking to Sports Mole, McInerney said: “I think the intention was for [Semenyo] to come in on the right. Almost certainly Guardiola wants him to play on the right. I think the reality given the injuries is that he might have to play multiple roles.

© Sports Mole / Pro Sports Images

Semenyo up top? On the left? On the right? - Where will he play under Guardiola?

“He might have to play on the left, he might have to play for the middle to give Haaland a rest. I still think that's the most likely conclusion right now (playing in multiple positions).

“I can see Foden and [Rayan] Cherki sitting on the bench a little bit more. One of the two will get a rest because I look at the Chelsea game (1-1 draw las weekend) and Foden and Cherki were tired, so I think they need a rest and (the arrival of) Semenyo allows you to do that.

“He's a more natural winger, a more natural runner, so I think he'll play on the right initially, but I wouldn't be surprised at all if he didn't play some games on the left because Doku's fitness has been up and down.”

McInerney has also outlined what “unique” qualities Semenyo would bring to Man City and why he would represent a “smart” signing by Guardiola in the January window.

In addition, McInerney has shared his thoughts on the futures of Bobb and Omar Marmoush, while also giving his verdict on further incomings this month amid reported interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.