Man City’s shrinking safety margins make heavy deduction potentially catastrophic — the data explained

Manchester City face the prospect of severe points deductions following their guilty verdict on 114 of 115 Premier League charges, and an analysis of the club’s recent standing in the table illustrates just how damaging a significant sanction could be. Reports in England have suggested a deduction of anywhere between 50 and 80 points, though no figure has been formally proposed. Football finance analyst Kieran Maguire has estimated the range could reach 60 to 100 points.

City were found guilty of using a series of fraudulent contracts to distort their finances by approximately £900m between 2009 and 2018. The club deny the charges and are appealing the verdict.

Manchester City news: the relegation threat in numbers

The gap between City’s points total and the relegation zone has been narrowing in recent seasons, and that trend matters enormously when considering the impact of a large deduction.

CITY’S POINTS vs RELEGATION LINE (LAST FIVE SEASONS)

2021-22: City 93pts — 18th place (Burnley) 35pts — gap 58

2022-23: City 89pts — 18th place (Leicester) 34pts — gap 55

2023-24: City 91pts — 18th place (Luton) 26pts — gap 65

2024-25: City 71pts — 18th place (Leicester) 25pts — gap 46

2025-26: City 78pts — 18th place (West Ham) 39pts — gap 39

Last season’s margin of 39 points was the smallest of the five-year period, the product of both City’s drop from their peak of around 90 points per season and a sharply higher relegation line — West Ham and Tottenham both struggling at the bottom inflated the cut-off significantly.

A deduction in the range of 50 to 80 points applied to a single season could therefore be sufficient to send City into the Championship. Relegation for one season would be damaging but not necessarily terminal — the club’s squad depth and financial resources would make an immediate return likely. The more damaging long-term scenario would be a deduction spread across multiple seasons.

Manchester City news: the European football threat

Losing Champions League football for one or more seasons would represent a different kind of blow — one that would affect squad recruitment, player retention and commercial income simultaneously.

CITY’S POINTS vs LAST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PLACE (LAST FIVE SEASONS)

2021-22: City 93pts — 4th place (Tottenham) 71pts — gap 22

2022-23: City 89pts — 4th place (Newcastle) 71pts — gap 18

2023-24: City 91pts — 4th place (Aston Villa) 68pts — gap 23

2024-25: City 71pts — 5th place (Newcastle) 66pts — gap 5

2025-26: City 78pts — 5th place (Liverpool) 60pts — gap 18

The 2024-25 gap of just five points between City and the last Champions League spot is the most alarming data point in the set. A modest points deduction in a similar season would have cost them European football at the elite level.

CITY’S POINTS vs LAST EUROPEAN PLACE (LAST FIVE SEASONS)

2021-22: City 93pts — 7th place (West Ham) 56pts — gap 37

2022-23: City 89pts — 7th place (Aston Villa) 61pts — gap 28

2023-24: City 91pts — 7th place (Newcastle) 60pts — gap 31

2024-25: City 71pts — 7th place (Nottingham Forest) 65pts — gap 6

2025-26: City 78pts — 8th place (Brighton) 53pts — gap 25

In 2024-25, only six points separated City from the last European place. The margin recovered somewhat last season, but a sustained pattern of deductions would make consistent European qualification extremely difficult.