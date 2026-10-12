Aston Villa lineup vs. Fenerbahce: Predicted XI for Unai Emery's side in Champions League clash

Aston Villa will be missing a number of first-team players for Wednesday's Champions League fixture with Turkish outfit Fenerbahce on home soil.

The hosts will definitely be without the services of Amadou Onana (knee), Ian Maatsen (ankle), Modou Cisse (groin), Leon Goretzka (knee) and Brian Madjo (ankle).

Meanwhile, George Hemmings (knee) and Matteo Ruggeri (thigh) need to be assessed.

Should Ruggeri be ruled out of the fixture with the issue that he suffered against Brentford in the Premier League last time out, then Aaron Wan-Bissaka could start at left-back.

Nicolas Jackson is again set to lead the line, while John McGinn is expected to feature in a wide area for the Premier League outfit.

McGinn has been in strong form for Villa this season, scoring twice and registering three assists in nine appearances, while Jackson has three goals in seven matches.

Emiliano Buendia is also set for a role in the starting team against the Turkish giants.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Wan-Bissaka; Kamara, Gomes; McGinn, Buendia, Manzambi; Jackson