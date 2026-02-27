Man City transfer news: Citizens eyeing 'next Cafu' as right-back solution this summer

By Carter White | 27 Feb 2026 14:50

Manchester City are reportedly interested in securing the services of Roma defender Wesley this summer.

The Citizens are still fighting on four fronts this season, turning their attentions to the Premier League this weekend.

Pep Guardiola's side are scheduled for a trip to Elland Road on Saturday, when they will pit their wits against Leeds United.

Man City are currently five points behind first-placed Arsenal with a game in hand in the Premier League title race.

Focusing on the Champions League for a moment, the Citizens have been drawn against Real Madrid in the last 16.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Man City want Roma star Wesley?

According to Football Insider, Manchester City have identified a potential incoming ahead of the summer window.

The report claims that the Citizens are eyeing up a move for Roma defender Wesley, who has impressed in 2025-26.

It is understood that Man City are looking to bolster their options at right-back, where Matheus Nunes has operated this term for the most part.

It is believed that a host of European clubs are keen on securing the services of the 22-year-old in the summer.

Since making the switch from Flamengo to Roma in July 2025 Wesley has featured in 31 games, scoring three goals.

© Imago

Man City's right-back problem

Following the departure of legendary defender Kyle Walker to Burnley, Man City have battled on without a specialist right-back.

As mentioned above, Nunes has operated in the position this term, but Guardiola wants to increase competition in that area.

Coined as the 'next Cafu' by some, Roma star Wesley could be a shrewd addition to the Citizens' ranks.