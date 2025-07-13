McAtee on his way to the Bundesliga?

James McAtee is emerging as a likely departure from Manchester City during the summer transfer window, with reports suggesting that the 22-year-old midfielder is on the verge of a move to Germany.

Like Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips, McAtee is among the players tipped to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer. Under contract until June 2026, the English midfielder is not considered untouchable by the club and could be sold if a suitable offer is received. Although his market value is estimated at £17m by Transfermarkt, City are reportedly seeking closer to €30m (£25.3m), which would make him one of the club’s most lucrative sales of the window.

Bundesliga interest intensifies

McAtee, who spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Sheffield United, is said to be attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A. However, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in pole position.

The former Sheffield United loanee is expected to visit Frankfurt in the coming days to assess the club’s facilities and discuss the project. Although no agreement has been finalised, formal talks between the two parties are set to take place next week.

Dino Toppmoller’s side are interested in bringing McAtee to the Deutsche Bank Park and want to determine whether a deal is financially feasible. Other Bundesliga clubs, including Borussia Dortmund, are also believed to be monitoring the player’s situation.

McAtee ready for next step

A product of Manchester City’s academy, McAtee made his senior debut under Pep Guardiola in 2021. During his loan spell at Sheffield United, he made 34 Premier League appearances, scoring three goals and providing three assists, despite the club’s relegation battle.

While McAtee has shown promise, breaking into City’s midfield remains a tall order given the club’s depth in that area. A move to Germany could offer more regular first-team football and a fresh start in a competitive European league.

With Frankfurt preparing for a Europa League campaign in 2025-26, McAtee could prove to be a valuable addition if the deal materialises.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.