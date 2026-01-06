Andoni Iraola delivers fresh update on Man City-linked Antoine Semenyo ahead of Bournemouth vs. Spurs

By Carter White | 06 Jan 2026 15:39 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 15:58

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has admitted that Manchester City-bound Antoine Semenyo could play his final game for the club this week.

The Cherries are scheduled to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday night.

Semenyo has enjoyed a stellar start to the campaign and it is said that Man City are preparing to trigger the £65m release clause in his Bournemouth contract.

The Ghana international has scored nine goals and provided three assists across 19 Premier League contests in 2025-26.

Since making the permanent switch from Championship outfit Bristol City in January 2023, Semenyo has played in 109 games for the Cherries, netting on 31 occasions.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

'It could be his last game' - Iraola discusses Semenyo future

Ahead of his side's battle with Spurs, Bournemouth boss Iraola completed his pre-match press conference, with questions about the future of Semenyo inevitable.

When quizzed on whether the 25-year-old might be playing for the Cherries for the final time on Wednesday, he said: “There is nothing signed with Antoine Semenyo.

"If you ask me personally what I think, with all the noise and this, I think it could be the last game. But I cannot guarantee it.

“I understand the market, the noise, but right now there is nothing agreed and nothing signed, so for me he is our player, and I hope he continues, but my understanding also is that there is a chance that it’s his last game.”

Bournemouth will be looking to halt a worrying 11-game winless run in the Premier League when Thomas Frank's troops visit on Wednesday night.

How do Bournemouth replace Semenyo?

Attracting interest from the majority of the so-called big six in the Premier League this term, it was highly unlikely that Bournemouth would be able to keep hold of Semenyo.

Iraola and the Cherries must now plan for a future without the influential Ghanaian, who could be jumping a ship sinking towards a relegation battle.

The South-coast side have failed to win a top-flight fixture since the end of October and sit 15th in the Premier League standings after 20 games.