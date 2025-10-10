Everton are reportedly eyeing up a move for Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

The Toffees announced a key bit of news earlier this week, with defender James Tarkowski signing a contract extension until the summer of 2028.

On the pitch, David Moyes's troops have made a positive start to the 2025-26 campaign, currently sitting eighth in the Premier League table.

England international Jack Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall have struck up an excellent partnership in attack, an area in which Everton have struggled during recent seasons.

There has also been a new-look aspect for the Toffees around the grass, with the Merseyside club moving into the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton set sights on Man City outcast Phillips?

According to Football Insider, Everton are looking to bring one of Grealish's former teammates to their state-of-the-art arena in the near future.

The report claims that the Toffees are eyeing up a move for Manchester City fringe player Phillips ahead of the January transfer window.

Despite being surplus to requirements at the Etihad, it is understood that a permanent move away could prove problematic for the 29-year-old in the New Year.

As a result, it is believed that Moyes's men are targeting a loan swoop for Phillips, who could possibly go on to leave the Citizens for good next summer.

Everton have used their connections at Man City to great effect in the loan market recently, bringing Grealish to Merseyside in August.

Man City's Phillips disaster

Joining from Leeds United during the summer of 2022, Phillips was meant to be the player to help Pep Guardiola revolutionise his midfield.

Fastforward three years, and the former England man has played just 16 Premier League matches for the Citizens, barely making an impact.

Phillips has constantly battled against fitness issues over recent campaigns, with Guardiola claiming that the midfielder was overweight during his first pre-season at the club.